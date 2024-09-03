Laguna Seca Has Been Saved

We’d be lying if we said we weren’t a bit worried when we found out operations at Laguna Seca were under threat earlier this year. The iconic circuit, which has been operating since 1957, had come under fire from neighbours, who claimed that use of the land it sits on for motor racing was illegal.

This was despite the majority of the nearby houses having been built in the 67 years since the track opened, and the track already having strict noise limits and a maximum of 35 event days per year.

A busy pit lane at Laguna Seca during last year's Porsche Rennsport Reunion

Anyway, since then, the organisation attempting to shut the track down, the Highway 68 Coalition, and the group representing the circuit, the Friends of Laguna Seca, reached a settlement that would allow the track’s 2024 schedule to continue uninterrupted.

Things now look even better for the track, as Friends of Laguna Seca has taken over its management entirely, and has laid out a vision for its future – not for the next five years, or 10 years, but 55 years.

Bird's eye view of Laguna Seca

In the short term, these plans include new VIP hospitality areas, more spectator facilities, and an overhaul and modernisation of the circuit’s garages. The group also plans to introduce non-motorsport events to the circuit’s programme, including outdoor activities and food and wine events.

What the plans don’t include, thankfully, are any changes to the Californian circuit’s 2.2-mile, 11-corner layout, which remains one of the most old-school, topsy-turvy circuits in use by major series anywhere in the world.

Laguna Seca viewed from its highest point

Those series include IndyCar and the IMSA sports car championship, as well as the annual Motorsports Reunion that takes place as part of Monterey Car Week. Hopefully, the track’s new management will see these series and many more making the terrifying descent down the Corkscrew for many more years to come.