Kia Concept EV2 Previews The Manufacturer's Smallest EV Yet

Despite being a concept, the EV2 looks pretty close to production-ready – expect to find your nan shopping for one soon
Kia Concept EV2, front
We appreciate that as a publication that prides itself on being the voice of the petrolhead, the notion of a small, electric Kia SUV isn’t the most exciting thing to entice you with. We think it’s an important one though, as it’s the kind of car people in your life who don’t care for cars will likely consider – say, someone like your nan.

So, in case she (or someone else in your family) is looking for a battery-powered B-segment SUV, show her the Kia Concept EV2 and see what she thinks. There’s every chance you’ll be helping her buy one soon.

Kia Concept EV2, rear
This is set to be the smallest EV yet offered by Kia, comparable to the likes of the Ford Puma Gen-E, Vauxhall Mokka Electric and Peugeot e–2008, all of which we assume you’ve just thought “Oh, yeah, those exist.”

Despite being a concept, it looks pretty close to production-ready to our eyes. It’s taken on the boxy, angular traits of pretty much every recent new Kia – right from the EV9 down to the facelift Picanto – and gets the customary chunky, rugged-looking bits which should survive a trolley bump in the supermarket.

Kia Concept EV2, interior
The interior is a bit more far-fetched at this stage. The concept gets a spacious, centre console-less front area with a dashboard-width metal segment said to house a wireless phone charger and a separate power outlet.

We’d expect the sci-fi-looking steering wheel and LED panels in the door cars to be toned down for the final car, though the large screens are likely to remain.

Kia Concept EV2, seats
We also hope Kia carries over the ability to fold up the rear seats and slide the front row further back to give you access to a large flat floor. That’d be useful for things like… a picnic. Wait, what were you thinking?

It shouldn’t be too long until we see the road-ready Kia EV2, as sales are expected to start in 2026. Cheers, nan’s buzzing. 

Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

