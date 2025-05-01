A Jim Clark Tribute Lotus Emira Is Coming

60 years on from Jim Clark winning his second F1 title, Lotus will pay tribute with a special edition Emira – and it’s given us a teaser
Jim Clark and Lotus are, without a doubt, one of the most iconic duos in motorsport history. We only really need to look at the numbers for that – two F1 world championships and 25 Grand Prix wins speak volumes.

That’s not even considering Clark’s exploits in other series, pretty much always at the helm of something running under the Team Lotus banner.

2025 marks 60 years since the Scotsman won his second F1 championship with the team, and Lotus is set to honour the occasion with a special edition of the Emira.

We don’t know a great deal about it at this stage. In a video shared across its social channels, Lotus offers up a nostalgically edited montage of some of Clark’s career highlights before cutting to a darkened shot of an Emira with the iconic green and yellow livery of Team Lotus.

That then closes with ‘2 May 2025’, so it won’t be very long at all until we get more information on the Clark-edition Emira.

Any excuse to post this shot of Clark in a Cortina
Any excuse to post this shot of Clark in a Cortina

If we are to speculate, we wouldn’t expect wholesale mechanical changes to the Emira with this likely little more than a visual package. We also don’t know if Lotus will go for the naturally-aspirated V6 version of the sports car or the Turbo SE running Mercedes-AMG’s 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine. Given the context, we’d hope for the V6.

Unsurprisingly, it won’t be the only time in recent history that Lotus has paid tribute to Clark with a special edition road car. A one-off Evora GT410 Sport was auctioned off through the Jim Clark Trust in 2019, although presumably the Emira will be more common than that.

We would anticipate the Emira to command a bit of a premium over the regular versions of the sports car. The V6 can be had from £92,000, while the SE starts at £89,500. Something north of £100k could be on the cards, then.

