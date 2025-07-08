The Ineos Grenadier Just Got Even More Serious About Off-Roading

A collaboration with German specialist Letech sees the Grenadier gain portal axles for around £150k
Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster x Letech - front
Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster x Letech - front

The Ineos Grenadier is rather good off-road. Not surprising, really, considering that powering its way through the rough stuff is precisely what it’s been built for. Evidently, though, it wasn’t quite good enough for some people, because Ineos has teamed up with German off-road specialist LeTech to create this, the Grenadier Trialmaster x LeTech.

The production-ready version of a couple of prototypes unveiled at last year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, the big change for the LeTech Grenadier comes by way of portal axles. These, in short, see the axle tube lifted up above the centreline of the wheels and connected to the hubs by a series of gears, giving the already lofty Grenadier even more towering ground clearance.

Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster x LeTech - front detail
Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster x LeTech - front detail

That clearance goes from 186 to a massive 400mm, while wading depth increases from 800 to 1050mm. Yeah, you can drive this thing through a metre of water.

That’s not the only change, though. The LeTech also gets new heavy-duty multilink suspension at both ends, and a set of Hutchinson Industries 18-inch forged beadlock wheels wrapped in monster truck-ish 37-inch BFGoodrich Mud Terrain tyres.

Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster x LeTech - rear
Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster x LeTech - rear

Beefed-up wheelarches and redesigned running boards help accommodate all this extra bigness, and you also get all the accessories you could possibly need for an expedition through the Arctic Circle. Or a day’s green laning in Oxfordshire, for that matter. That includes a 4.5-tonne capacity Warn winch, a rear ladder with jerry can mounting points, an expedition roof rack and a brace of six LED spotlights.

Optional extras, meanwhile, include a remote tyre pressure control system, a pair of secure lockable drawers in the boot and a sand ladder kit in case you get stranded in the desert.

Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster and Station Wagon x LeTech
Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster and Station Wagon x LeTech

The Grenadier x LeTech is offered with the same choice of BMW straight-six petrol or diesel engines and ZF eight-speed auto as the regular car, and you can get it as a Station Wagon or a Quartermaster pickup. And when we say ‘you’, we mean only if you live in Germany or certain other European markets, because that’s where it’s available for now. Before VAT, it’ll cost you from €170,000 (around £146,800) for the Station Wagon, and €171,000 (around £147,700) for the Quartermaster.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
The Pagani Huayra Codalunga Speedster Is A Stretched 852bhp Roadster
Pagani Huayra Codalunga Speedster - front
News
The Ineos Grenadier Just Got Even More Serious About Off-Roading
Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster x Letech - front
News
Ferrari Has Built An Extra Daytona SP3 For Charity
Ferrari Daytona SP3 - front
News
The MST Mk1 Sports Could Be The Perfect Sports Car For Modern Britain
MST Mk1 Sports - front
News
Goodwood Festival Of Speed 2025: Everything To Look Out For
The Goodwood FoS startline | Jayson Fong
News
The Kia EV5 Is Coming To Europe, And Your Dog Will Love It
Kia EV5 - front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Genesis Electrified G80 Review: Better, But Not The Best
Genesis Electrified G80, front
Reviews
Morgan Supersport Review: A Serious Sports Car Disguised As An Antique
Morgan Supersport - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Kia EV3 Review: Boring But Brilliant
Kia EV3 - front, driving
Reviews
Fiat 600 Hybrid Review: Plenty Of Style, A Little Light On Substance
Fiat 600 Hybrid - front, driving
Reviews
BYD Dolphin Surf First Drive: Is China’s Best-Selling Car Any Good?
BYD Dolphin Surf, front
Reviews
Ineos Grenadier Review: A Flawed Indulgence You Can’t Help But Love
Ineos Grenadier - front