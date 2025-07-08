Ferrari Has Built An Extra Daytona SP3 For Charity

With all the discussion generated around the Ferrari F80 last year, it’s been easy to forget about Ferrari’s other mid-engined halo of recent years, the Daytona SP3. Built as part of its Icona series of heritage-inspired cars, some might argue that, with a screaming V12 rather than a muted V6 and not an electric motor in sight, it’s the car the F80 should have been.

Whatever you think, Ferrari’s reminded us all that the SP3 exists by building an extra one. With the original run of 599 cars completed last year, this is number 600 – or, as Ferrari would have it, 599+1.

Ferrari Daytona SP3 - rear

You’re really not going to miss it, either, with that livery. It sees one side of the car finished in bare carbon fibre, with the other in the trad Ferrari hue of Giallo Modena, also used for the gigantic Ferrari logotype that runs along the SP3’s length.

There are a couple of changes inside too, with the seats trimmed in a new type of fabric made from recycled tyres, and the dash and steering column made from F1-grade carbon fibre.

Ferrari Daytona SP3 - interior

Otherwise, it’s the same as the other 599 Daytona SP3s: a 6.5-litre V12 sits amidships, making 829bhp and 514lb ft. That means it’ll hit 62mph in 2.9 seconds and a top speed of 211mph, all while making a rather excellent noise.

Why has Ferrari done this? It’s all in the name of charity. The car will be auctioned off during Monterey Car Week in August, with all proceeds going to the Ferrari Foundation, a charity established by the carmaker that supports educational projects. Whoever ends up spending a presumably vast sum of money on it can at least be happy in the knowledge their 211mph V12 hypercar is doing some good in the world, then.