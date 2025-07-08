Ferrari Has Built An Extra Daytona SP3 For Charity

The original run of 599 cars has been added to with a 600th, wearing a striking carbon fibre and yellow livery
Ferrari Daytona SP3 - front
Ferrari Daytona SP3 - front

With all the discussion generated around the Ferrari F80 last year, it’s been easy to forget about Ferrari’s other mid-engined halo of recent years, the Daytona SP3. Built as part of its Icona series of heritage-inspired cars, some might argue that, with a screaming V12 rather than a muted V6 and not an electric motor in sight, it’s the car the F80 should have been.

Whatever you think, Ferrari’s reminded us all that the SP3 exists by building an extra one. With the original run of 599 cars completed last year, this is number 600 – or, as Ferrari would have it, 599+1.

Ferrari Daytona SP3 - rear
Ferrari Daytona SP3 - rear

You’re really not going to miss it, either, with that livery. It sees one side of the car finished in bare carbon fibre, with the other in the trad Ferrari hue of Giallo Modena, also used for the gigantic Ferrari logotype that runs along the SP3’s length.

There are a couple of changes inside too, with the seats trimmed in a new type of fabric made from recycled tyres, and the dash and steering column made from F1-grade carbon fibre.

Ferrari Daytona SP3 - interior
Ferrari Daytona SP3 - interior

Otherwise, it’s the same as the other 599 Daytona SP3s: a 6.5-litre V12 sits amidships, making 829bhp and 514lb ft. That means it’ll hit 62mph in 2.9 seconds and a top speed of 211mph, all while making a rather excellent noise.

Why has Ferrari done this? It’s all in the name of charity. The car will be auctioned off during Monterey Car Week in August, with all proceeds going to the Ferrari Foundation, a charity established by the carmaker that supports educational projects. Whoever ends up spending a presumably vast sum of money on it can at least be happy in the knowledge their 211mph V12 hypercar is doing some good in the world, then.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
The Pagani Huayra Codalunga Speedster Is A Stretched 852bhp Roadster
Pagani Huayra Codalunga Speedster - front
News
The Ineos Grenadier Just Got Even More Serious About Off-Roading
Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster x Letech - front
News
Ferrari Has Built An Extra Daytona SP3 For Charity
Ferrari Daytona SP3 - front
News
The MST Mk1 Sports Could Be The Perfect Sports Car For Modern Britain
MST Mk1 Sports - front
News
Goodwood Festival Of Speed 2025: Everything To Look Out For
The Goodwood FoS startline | Jayson Fong
News
The Kia EV5 Is Coming To Europe, And Your Dog Will Love It
Kia EV5 - front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Genesis Electrified G80 Review: Better, But Not The Best
Genesis Electrified G80, front
Reviews
Morgan Supersport Review: A Serious Sports Car Disguised As An Antique
Morgan Supersport - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Kia EV3 Review: Boring But Brilliant
Kia EV3 - front, driving
Reviews
Fiat 600 Hybrid Review: Plenty Of Style, A Little Light On Substance
Fiat 600 Hybrid - front, driving
Reviews
BYD Dolphin Surf First Drive: Is China’s Best-Selling Car Any Good?
BYD Dolphin Surf, front
Reviews
Ineos Grenadier Review: A Flawed Indulgence You Can’t Help But Love
Ineos Grenadier - front