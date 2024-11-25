Ibiza Will Come To Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown On 11 December

Well, for all its troubles, we’ll give Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown some credit for something. The game’s ‘Season 2’ of content is set to launch on 11 December, coming a week earlier than originally planned, and Ibiza will arrive along with it.

TDU Solar Crown arrived with an extremely troubled launch in September, and things haven’t exactly been much smoother since then. KT Racing has been criticised for a lacklustre first season, failing to address key community requests and offering an underwhelming ‘compensation’ package to those who had paid for early access yet were unable to utilise it.

Perhaps Season 2 will be a turning point for it as it returns players to the setting of Test Drive Unlimited 2. As revealed in August, the Ibiza map will see a 1:1 scale recreation of Ibiza Town and its surrounding roads. No word yet on whether the Wilder brothers are still causing carnage.

We’re yet to hear about any other content that the second season of Solar Crown will bring. We’d expect another car or two, probably some more character outfits and almost certainly a load of stickers that nobody will use. It has at least been confirmed that 20 further levels will be added to the clan progression system, which should keep you occupied for a little while.

Ibiza in TDU Solar Crown

KT Racing has said more will be revealed about season two in the ‘coming days’, so if you’re still playing the game or are hoping for an excuse to give it another chance, keep your eyes peeled for that.

In the meantime, if you’re yet to progress far enough into the first season of content to unlock the Audi RS E-Tron GT, you’ll want to get a move on as that’s set to end of 10 December. Those who have achieved a high enough rank in ranked races to unlock the Pininfarina Battista should receive that at the end of the season too, although unlike the Audi, it will be available for purchase to everyone else.

