Here’s Your First Look At The Hyundai Ioniq 9

Well, here’s some inevitable news for you. Next month, the Hyundai Ioniq 9 will be revealed as the Korean manufacturer’s biggest car yet and this is your first look at it.

Expected to go on sale in 2025, the Ioniq 9 is set to be the firm’s twin to the Kia EV9 and will take inspiration from the rather cyberpunk-looking Seven concept revealed in 2021. That’s about all we can tell you about the car at the moment, but that Seven inspiration is pretty clear from the sole teaser image revealed so far by Hyundai.

Hyundai Seven Concept

The side profile looks like a carbon copy of that car, down to the L-shaped C-pillar plus the thin strip of pixel headlights looks carried over intact. An upright strip of LED brake lights is clear to see, suggesting some deviation from the enormous glass rear hatch on the concept. We’d assume the suicide doors won’t make production either, although fingers crossed we’re wrong on that front.

Although technical details aren’t yet confirmed, we can have a pretty solid guess given the Ioniq 9 is sitting on the same E-GMP platform as the Kia EV9. If the UK lineup is to be matched, expect it to use a 99.8kWh battery pack offering somewhere close to 350 miles of quoted range in its most efficient form.

Hyundai Seven Concept

Expect single- and dual-motor versions as well, reflecting the 200bhp and 378bhp options for the EV9. Reports of an upcoming 600bhp EV9 GT are yet to be confirmed, but if that happens, that coild open the door for a potentially bonkers Ioniq 9 N down the line.

Hyundai has confirmed a ‘three-row’ car, all but confirming it as a seven-seater. The EV9 also has the option of a six-seater with a two-seat middle row which potentially could be offered on its twin.

Pricing would be little more than an educated guess at this stage, but expect it to start in the £65,000 range as with the EV9. We quite liked the Kia when we drove it earlier in the year, so consider us intrigued by the Ioniq 9.