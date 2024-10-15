The Hyundai Inster Cross Wants To Look Tough, But It’s Still So Darn Cute

Hyundai’s baby EV attempts to toughen up with beefy off-road inspired visuals, but we know it’s still just a little puppy dog
Hyundai Inster Cross - front
When the Hyundai Inster was unveiled a couple of months ago, we spent a lot of time cooing over how cute and friendly it looked. It would appear the little EV has taken those comments to heart and wants to prove just how tough and aggressive it is (no, really, it promises!), because Hyundai has unveiled a beefed-up Cross version with off-road inspired bits attached to it.

This, really, is a bit like a Labrador puppy doing a little growl and baring its still-developing teeth – it’s not fooling anyone. No amount of chunky plastic cladding, underbody protection, upsized 17-inch alloys or roof racks can distract from the fact that, really, the Inster is still one of the cutest, friendliest cars on sale.

Hyundai Inster Cross - rear detail
We also suspect that, despite these images showing the Inster Cross atop a barren, rocky mountain, it probably won’t be the first choice of vehicle for adventures miles off the beaten track.

There’s no mention of any technical changes to the powertrain, meaning it likely remains front-wheel drive and offered with a choice of two outputs: a standard-range version with a 42kWh battery and 96bhp motor, or a long-range car with a 49kWh battery and 113bhp.

Hyundai Inster Cross - interior
Hyundai reckons on a quoted range figure for that bigger-batteried version of 223 miles – six fewer than the non-Cross Inster, which is likely a result of fitting bigger wheels and sticking a roof rack on the top.

Besides the obvious visual changes, there’s a new Cross-exclusive paint colour available – matte Amazonas Green – and flashes of lime yellow on the interior.

Hyundai Inster Cross - rear
There’s no word yet on when the Inster Cross will head to Europe or how much it’ll cost when it does, but production will begin later this year. Reckon this fills the cute-but-tough void left by the recently departed Fiat Panda Cross?

