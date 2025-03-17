New, More Hardcore GMA T33 Coming To Goodwood

We’re rather big fans of the work of Gordon Murray at Car Throttle, from his classic F1 cars to the simply legendary McLaren F1 to the modern supercars he’s overseen through his Gordon Murray Automotive brand.

We’re fairly excited, then, that the moustachioed floral shirt enthusiast is bringing something new to this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, taking place from 10 to 13 July.

GMA T.33 - engine detail

The company has confirmed it'll be a new derivative of the T33, the smaller, more (relatively) affordable member of its current lineup. Speaking on Autocar’s My Week in Cars podcast at the end of 2024, Murray said that a more focused, track-biased version of the car, badged the T33S, is on its way in summer this year, so it’s probably safe to assume it’s that car we’ll see at FoS.

Unlike the bigger T50S Niki Lauda, though, which is a track-only affair, the T33S is set to be road-legal, per Goodwood's own press release on the matter. Most importantly, it should still use the same glorious 4.0-litre Cosworth-built naturally aspirated V12.

GMA T.33 - rear

Murray's suite of companies, grouped under the Gordon Murray Group umbrella has been rather busy lately. Last month, it launched a new ‘Special Vehicles’ division that’ll produce cars that are even more limited-production than the already rarefied T50 and T33, as well as bespoke one-offs and heritage continuation cars.

A few days after that, it announced it was working on a new aluminium and carbon vehicle structure that’s designed to make future cars from both GMA and other companies lighter than ever, as well as significantly cut down on waste in the manufacturing process.

Gordon Murray T.50 and T.1 outside Goodwood House

The T33S will be part of a wider celebration of Murray at FoS. This year, the Central Feature – the vast sculpture that sits outside Goodwood House each summer – will mark 60 years of the South African’s work in motorsport and road car engineering.