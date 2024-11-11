Grab Our Favourite Beginner-Friendly Sim Racing Cockpit For A Steal

GT Omega’s ART cockpit is our pick for a dedicated sim cockpit for those starting out. Right now, it’s a total bargain
Grab Our Favourite Beginner-Friendly Sim Racing Cockpit For A Steal

If you’re taking sim racing as a serious hobby, it can get pretty expensive, fast. There’s the wheelbase, pedals, your chosen console or PC and all the associated bits to go with those. Oh, and you’ll need something to mount it all on.

Right now, you could save a shedload of money on our choice of sim racing cockpits for those starting out thanks to GT Omega’s Black Friday say. We’ll forgive them for jumping the gun early on that one…

GT Omega ART, in use
GT Omega ART, in use

You can pick up the ART Racing Cockpit today for £129.95, a whopping £75 off its usual asking price. We tried it out earlier this year and praised its rigidity and versatility at that level, so it’s a steal at five pence shy of £130. The biggest praise I can give it is that I’m still regularly using it, months on from having to do so for content.

Granted, the frame is only half the battle – you will need something to sit on. GT Omega’s own range of seats which are designed to work with its cockpits don’t have huge discounts as we’re writing this, but all have about £20 off the asking price across the board.

Failing that, as the ART frame uses universal mounting points, you can bolt any sim racing seat or one from a real car for that matter. Do you really need to carry a passenger in the front, anyway?

GT Omega ART seat mount
GT Omega ART seat mount

GT Omega hasn’t given an end date for its Black Friday sale, so we’d assume it’ll run until at least the day itself. That gives you plenty of time to think about it, as long as it remains in stock.

If this is a catalyst to finally pull the plug on a full-blown sim racing setup, we’d recommend holding off until more Black Friday sales before buying a wheel at this point. Expect some pretty mega savings on hardware when the time comes – we’ll keep you posted.

me

Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
New Toyota MR2: Everything We Know So Far
Toyota FT-Se concept - front
Toyota FT-Se concept - front
News
Dacia Duster 4x4 Tested Off-Road: Is It As Rugged As It Looks?
Dacia Duster 4x4 - front
Dacia Duster 4x4 - front
News
Toyota Celica Name Trademarked, Is A Revival Really On?
Toyota Celica, fifth generation
Toyota Celica, fifth generation
Motorsport
Listen To Porsche’s Secret V10 Le Mans Racer Run For The First Time In 25 Years
Porsche LMP2000 - front
Porsche LMP2000 - front
News
Mazda Really Wants To Build The Rotary-Powered Iconic SP Concept
Mazda Iconic SP - front
Mazda Iconic SP - front
News
Audi Is Launching A New Brand Called… AUDI
AUDI E concept - front
AUDI E concept - front

Latest Reviews

Reviews
Abarth 695 75 Anniversario Review: More Fashion Accessory Than Hot Hatch
Abarth 695 Anniversario, front 3/4, driving
Abarth 695 Anniversario, front 3/4, driving
Reviews
Alpine A290 GTS Review: A Little Restrained, But A Lot Of Fun
Alpine A290, front 3/4, driving
Alpine A290, front 3/4, driving
Reviews
2024 Dacia Duster Review: Refreshingly Simple, Relentlessly Charming
Dacia Duster - front, dynamic
Dacia Duster - front, dynamic
Reviews
Toyota Hilux GR Sport Review: A Tough, Capable Truck – Just Don’t Be Fooled By The Badges
Toyota Hilux GR Sport - front
Toyota Hilux GR Sport - front
Reviews
Lamborghini Urus SE Review: Audacious, Hilarious, But Not The Car It Truly Wants To Be
Lamborghini Urus SE, front 3/4, driving
Lamborghini Urus SE, front 3/4, driving
Reviews
Mercedes-AMG GT63 Pro Review: Sweet Spot Or No-Man’s Land?
Mercedes-AMG GT63 Pro - driving
Mercedes-AMG GT63 Pro - driving