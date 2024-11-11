Grab Our Favourite Beginner-Friendly Sim Racing Cockpit For A Steal

If you’re taking sim racing as a serious hobby, it can get pretty expensive, fast. There’s the wheelbase, pedals, your chosen console or PC and all the associated bits to go with those. Oh, and you’ll need something to mount it all on.

Right now, you could save a shedload of money on our choice of sim racing cockpits for those starting out thanks to GT Omega’s Black Friday say. We’ll forgive them for jumping the gun early on that one…

GT Omega ART, in use

You can pick up the ART Racing Cockpit today for £129.95, a whopping £75 off its usual asking price. We tried it out earlier this year and praised its rigidity and versatility at that level, so it’s a steal at five pence shy of £130. The biggest praise I can give it is that I’m still regularly using it, months on from having to do so for content.

Granted, the frame is only half the battle – you will need something to sit on. GT Omega’s own range of seats which are designed to work with its cockpits don’t have huge discounts as we’re writing this, but all have about £20 off the asking price across the board.

Failing that, as the ART frame uses universal mounting points, you can bolt any sim racing seat or one from a real car for that matter. Do you really need to carry a passenger in the front, anyway?

GT Omega ART seat mount

GT Omega hasn’t given an end date for its Black Friday sale, so we’d assume it’ll run until at least the day itself. That gives you plenty of time to think about it, as long as it remains in stock.

If this is a catalyst to finally pull the plug on a full-blown sim racing setup, we’d recommend holding off until more Black Friday sales before buying a wheel at this point. Expect some pretty mega savings on hardware when the time comes – we’ll keep you posted.