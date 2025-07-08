The 1025bhp AC GT SuperSport Is For Very Brave People

The original AC Cobra was created by shoving a big old American V8 into the little AC Ace roadster, so it’s fitting that the latest iteration of the company is making a return to the American market. It’s not messing about, either – this is the AC GT SuperSport, and when it launches the year after next as a US-market special, it’ll pack up to 1025bhp.

That’s more power than an original Bugatti Veyron in a car which, if it’s anything like the rest of AC’s modern carbon-bodied output, will weigh about 1.4 tonnes. Yikes.

AC GT SuperSport - side

Details on the car are scarce for now – AC only says it’ll have a “specifically-tuned V8 powertrain”. Other modern-day Cobras rather aptly use a Ford V8, now the modern 5.0-litre Coyote unit from the Mustang, so we wouldn’t be surprised to see it under the bonnet of the GT SuperSport too.

Presumably, given it’ll have ‘up to’ 1025bhp, you’ll be able to order it with a slightly tamer output too, in case your supplier of brave pills runs into a shortage.

AC GT SuperSport - rear

Elsewhere, it’s got something of a first for a roadgoing Cobra: aero. That comes courtesy of a big rear wing and front splitter. It also gets a bigger grille to gulp more air into the engine, and a widened track to give it a better shot at putting all that power down.

AC Cars CEO Dave Conza said: “It is fitting that we launch our most formidable model with AC Cars America, and the AC GT SuperSport will cement itself as a true icon of automotive engineering. Despite the comprehensive overhaul in design, there’s no doubting the car’s lineage and we’re ready to release the car’s true potential.”

AC GT SuperSport - front

With reservations open now, just 25 very brave Americans will get the chance to own GT SuperSports. Pricing starts at $550,000 (around £405,000) before sales and destination taxes.