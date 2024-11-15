The Four-Cylinder Mercedes-AMG GT43 Will Cost $105,900

Earlier this year, Mercedes-AMG revealed its range-topping sports car – the AMG GT – would be offered with a four-cylinder engine for the first time. Moments later, keyboard membranes across the world were sent into overdrive.

It won’t be offered to us in the UK, but those of you on the other side of the Atlantic will be able to buy one – and now we know how much it costs. The Mercedes-AMG GT43 is set to go on sale in the US imminently for $105,900.

Mercedes-AMG GT43, rear 3/4

That’ll make it just over $30,000 cheaper than the GT55 – which has twice the cylinders although ‘only’ 54bhp more – and almost $80,000 less than the full-fat GT63.

Admittedly, its introduction wasn’t the most shocking news. After all, the Mercedes-AMG SL43 - which the AMG GT shares a platform with these days - is already being offered with the turbocharged 2.0-litre four-pot.

It is slightly strange to know a once V8-only coupe now exists with the engine lifted from a hatchback though. Granted, that hatchback is an A45 S - meaning the AMG GT43 comes with 415bhp and 369lb ft of torque.

Mercedes-AMG GT43, engine

It’s actually slower than the hatchback too, managing the 0-62mph sprint in 4.6 seconds - meanwhile, the A45 S will sort that in 3.9 seconds thanks to the joys of all-wheel drive traction off the line.

The good news is that’s because the GT43 is rear-driven, being the only model in the range that does not come with both axles powered. It uses the nine-speed automatic gearbox as all of its stablemates, however.

Mercedes-AMG GT43, badge

The eagle-eyed shouldn’t confuse it for a V8, either. Mercedes-AMG has toned the styling of the GT43 down to make it clear that this is indeed the entry model too. It gets less aggressive bumpers, has narrower wheel arches (although the fronts have gained fake vents, for some reason) and goes without the option of a fixed wing.

Do you reckon the significant price cut is worth it?