We’re very much looking forward to getting our hands on Formula Legends. The cutesy-looking F1-inspired title looks like it could be one of our biggest indie hits of the year, and now we know when it’s coming.

Developer 3DClouds has confirmed the title will release on 18 September on PC, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series consoles. Oh, and in case you can’t wait until then, there’s a free demo available on Steam right now. That’ll be coming to PlayStation and Xbox on 8 August, with a Switch version following a week later.

Obviously, this isn’t an official F1 game, but it looks like plenty of knowledge and love for the sport has been poured into the game. It’ll feature a story mode that spans from the ‘60s right through to the present day, with 16 cars and 14 circuits at your disposal.

Despite its arcade-looking style, Formula Legends is set to feature plenty of simulation-like features. A dynamic weather system is present, and the track will rubber in as races progress.

Driving assists will be available too, so you should be able to make the game as easy or hard to drive as you like. Oh, and plenty of event customisation too – from lap counts, regulations, how weather will play a part… You get the gist.

Mods will be supported too, so don’t expect it to be too long before the fictional liveries, sponsors and driver names are all swapped out by the community for the real thing.

When it does go on sale on 18 September, it’ll cost £19.99 (or your equivalent currency) across all platforms, which we suspect will be a bit of a bargain. Now, just in case you need us for the rest of the day, we may be away playing a demo…