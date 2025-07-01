The Ferrari F80 Is About To Make Its First Video Game Appearance

It was only a matter of time before the Ferrari F80 began appearing in video games. Revealed last year, Ferrari’s new F-series car has surely led to a flurry of emails to an inbox in Maranello from licensing departments at studios desperate to get their hands on approval, and it’s The Crew Motorfest that’s managed it first.

It’ll release on 2 July as Motorfest enters its seventh season, in an update that will fittingly celebrate all things Ferrari. Alongside the F80, that same update will bring the F50 and 288 GTO – completing the F-series lineup of cars in-game.

As a reminder, the Ferrari F80 offers up a monstrous 1183bhp courtesy of a hybrid V6 setup derived from the three-time Le Mans-winning 499P race car. That consists of a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 sending power to the rear axle alongside an electric motor, with two more motors on the front axle.

The result is a quoted 0-62mph time of 2.2 seconds and a 217mph top speed. Should be pretty handy in-game, then.

It’s unclear at this point how you can get your hands on the F80 in The Crew Motorfest. It could be a reward for the incoming Ferrari playlist, or perhaps as paid-for DLC as part of the Year 2 expansion pass.

Regardless, it’s beaten Gran Turismo 7, Forza Motorsport, Horizon 5 and well, everything else to the punch. We presume it’ll only be a matter of time before the F80 finds its way into more titles, though. Just a reminder that the 296 GTB once appeared in Fortnite, so maybe even there…

Now, if developer Ivory Tower can get its hands on the rights to the F80’s biggest rival in the McLaren W1, it’s in a position to be the first game with the two most anticipated hypercars of the decade. 

Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

