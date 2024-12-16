Fanatec Is Offering Free Shipping Right Now

If you’re anything like me, locking yourself into the Fanatec ecosystem of sim racing hardware is an expensive endeavour whenever the time to buy new equipment comes.

Ignoring the actual cost of the product, shipping fees to the UK in particular are pretty high and that’s before you even factor in the import costs. It all adds up over time.

Well, the good news is if you’ve been patiently waiting to pull the trigger on your next purchase, now is as good a time as any to make it. Right now, Fanatec is offering free shipping on all products globally.

Yours truly before sinking too much money into new pedals

It may not sound like a big deal but, for some context, I ordered a set of CSL Elite V2 pedals just two weeks ago. That cost me about £25 in shipping, or about 10 per cent of the overall cost. If you’re looking to order multiple products, those savings will only be multiplied.

Fanatec hasn’t paid us to talk about this, nor are we even putting up an affiliate link. Rather, this is just a polite passing on of a lesson in impatience from yours truly.

In tandem with its shipping offer, there are some pretty good deals to be had on its latest quick-release system. ‘QR2’ is demonstrably a considerable improvement on the QR1 that Fanatec wheels had been shipping with exclusively up until this year, and right now it’s offering a bundle deal to swap your setup over to the system.

Fanatec QR2 USB C bundle

Buying the base-side USB-C QR2 shaft, which allows the bundled wheel-side release to connect to a wheelbase, will cost you €140 for the pair – a near-€30 discount on the usual asking price. Fanatec only publishes prices for Europe in euros, so the conversion to pounds will depend on your payment method – although it’ll be around £116 at the moment.

Oh, and if you order a wheel right now, you can bundle in a QR2 release for free – normally a costly option. No word on when any of these deals end officially, only that they’re on offer “for a limited time”. Treat yourself to that slightly early Christmas present.