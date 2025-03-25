The F1 25 Trailer Drops Tomorrow

And Lewis Hamilton in red will be the cover star for the Iconic Edition
F1 25 Iconic Edition teaser
F1 25 Iconic Edition teaser

The start of a fresh Formula 1 season means many things: anticipation, the odd bit of disappointment and, for us in Europe, some unsociably early starts. It also means the arrival of another of EA Sports’ annual F1 video games and, right on cue, we’ve had the announcement that the trailer for F1 25 will arrive tomorrow, Wednesday 26 March.

The only other bit of hard info we have at the moment is that the cover of the ‘Iconic Edition’ of the game will be graced by Lewis Hamilton in his new Rosso Corsa racing overalls. What else this particular version will include isn’t clear, but if it’s anything like the Champions Editions of the last two titles, it’ll likely bring some extra in-game perks to players.

As for what the base game will feature, we can take some fairly educated guesses. Obviously, there won’t be any new tracks to get to grips with in the main career mode, with the same 24 venues featuring on the 2025 calendar as 2024.

The grid, however, will look a bit different, with only Aston Martin and McLaren retaining the same driver lineups between 2024 and 2025, and no fewer than six new drivers making full-season debuts.

What other content can we expect? Well, the last few titles have also included the full grid of the F2 feeder series, and we’d imagine that’d continue. The Drive to Survive-inspired ‘Braking Point’ story mode, which puts you in the shoes of a fictional 11th team, has appeared every other year starting in 2021, so we’d hope for a third instalment of that.

Finally, we’d definitely expect the ‘My Team’ feature that allows you to create and manage your own entry on the grid to return. We always keep our fingers crossed for some historic cars and tracks, too, especially because this year is the 75th anniversary of the F1 World Championship.

We’ll presumably find out a lot more when the trailer drops tomorrow, hopefully along with a release date – the last few titles have all launched in the May to June window, and we don’t imagine that’ll change. Excited to get to grips with F1 25?

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

