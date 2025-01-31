An Extremely Wide Ford Mustang Mach-E Will Tackle Pikes Peak This Year

Ford will return to the mountain with a wild EV racer for the third year running
Ford Mustang Mach-E Pikes Peak teaser
Ford Mustang Mach-E Pikes Peak teaser

Ford’s Performance division has been having a busy old day. It’s announced its return to the top class at Le Mans in 2027, showed off a prototype for a theoretical electric NASCAR racer, and has now confirmed it’ll be back at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb this year with yet another enormously-winged electric racer, this time based on the Ford Mustang Mach-E.

We know very little about the car so far, but based on Ford’s industry-standard shady teaser image, we know it’s going to be wide. So. Very. Wide. Those ludicrously extended wheel arches are probably the first thing you’ll spot, but a massive splitter and a properly monumental rear wing are also in evidence – basically, it looks like a Pikes Peak racer through and through.

Ford Transit SuperVan 4.2
Ford Transit SuperVan 4.2

Ford’s schtum on powertrain details for now, but we wouldn’t be at all surprised to see it borrow the same basic setup as the company’s previous two Pikes Peak contenders, the Transit SuperVan 4.2 and F-150 Lightning SuperTruck. They both used a triple-motor setup that shoved around 1400bhp to all four wheels.

The Mach-E will once again be piloted by Frenchman Romain Dumas, who drove the Transit in 2023 and the F-150 last year. He took the van to second place overall, before claiming the outright fastest time in the pickup last year despite a technical glitch that saw him come to a complete stop at one point. Oh, and if that’s not provenance enough, Dumas still holds the outright record up the 12.4-mile course, set back in 2018 in the Volkswagen ID.R.

Ford F-150 Lightning SuperTruck
Ford F-150 Lightning SuperTruck

We’ll keep an eye out for more info on the Mach-E, which is surely once again aiming for the outright win when it tackles the mountain this June. In the meantime, we hope it doesn’t have to deal with any width restrictions.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

