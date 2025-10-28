Saleen Wants You, The People, To Design Its New Supercar

The S11 promises to be a spiritual successor of the noughties icon that is the S7, and Saleen is ‘crowdsourcing’ its design
Saleen S11 concept
Saleen S11 concept

American manufacturer and tuner Saleen is probably most familiar to you for the S7, a low-volume mid-engined supercar made throughout the noughties. Powered by a thumping great Ford V8, it made a name for itself both for its success in motorsport and for appearing in basically every racing game of the era that featured licensed cars.

Things have been fairly quiet from the California-based company since then, but it still exists, producing a few tuned versions of modern Fords as well as the S1, a smaller mid-engined four-cylinder sports car that only appears to have made it into the real world as a one-make racing car. 

Saleen S7
Saleen S7

Oh yeah, and because of a bizarre and short-lived joint venture in China that ended in several ugly court cases and accusations of embezzlement, its name also briefly appeared on the Maimai, a tiny and oddly proportioned electric microcar. It was a strange chapter in the company’s history.

All of this is a long-winded way of announcing that, finally, the company wants to build a proper successor to the S7. Called the S11, it’s being previewed by the rakish red concept at the top of this story. That’s the only proper picture we’ve got, although there’s also a full-size clay model, a walkaround video reveals some more detailed renders in the background.

That model and those renders have just gone on display at the LeMay Car Museum in Tacoma, Washington, as part of a year-long exhibition called The Birth of the American Supercar. It’s been curated by company founder Steve Saleen himself, and also sees cars from fellow rare-groove American manufacturers like Hennessey and Vector on display.

Here’s the thing, though – visitors to that exhibition will also get to help design the S11. Apparently, the styling’s not finalised yet, and throughout the next 12 months, visitors to the exhibition will be able to vote on different design elements. So, if you’ve ever wanted to design your own supercar, now you can. You’ll just need to get yourself to the Pacific Northwest of the United States which might be a bit of a costly way to do it if you live in, say, Daventry.

Mike Bartholomew headshot
Mike Bartholomew
Staff Writer

Mike joined Car Throttle as a Staff Writer at the start of 2024, a role that sees him driving the news desk, as well as reviewing cars and (often unsuccessfully) pitching features on obscure Italian hatchbacks.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

Latest News

News
Honda Super-N EV Is UK-Bound With Hot Hatch Vibes And Simulated Gears
Honda Super-N prototype - front
News
Saleen Wants You, The People, To Design Its New Supercar
Saleen S11 concept
News
Here’s A Better Look At The Mysterious Mercedes Concept GT Track Sport
Mercedes-AMG GT Concept Track Sport - front
News
2025 Tokyo Motor Show: Everything To Look Out For
Honda Japan Mobility Show stand mock-up
News
The Maserati MCPura Is Italy’s Latest Incredible Police Car
Carabinieri Maserati MCPura - front
News
Massive Infiniti QX80 R-Spec Gets 1000bhp Nissan GT-R Power
Infiniti QX80 R-Spec - front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
Smart #5 Brabus Review: Stupidly Quick For A Smart
Smart #5 Brabus Front 3/4
Reviews
2025 Honda Prelude Review: A Little Too Quirky For Its Own Good
2025 Honda Prelude, front
Reviews
2025 Land Rover Defender 90 Review: Still Nails The Brief
Land Rover Defender 90 - front, static
Reviews
2025 Mercedes CLA Review: The Best Mercedes EV Yet
2025 Mercedes CLA 250+, front
Reviews
Mazda 6e Review: Good To Look At, Decent To Drive, Annoying To Use
Mazda 6e - front, driving
Reviews
Lamborghini Temerario First Drive: The 10,000rpm V8 Future Is Bright
Lamborghini Temerario, front