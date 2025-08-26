Everything Coming In The Next Assetto Corsa Evo Update

The nascent sim is set to receive nine new cars, two new tracks and its first multiplayer mode in its next Early Access release
Assetto Corsa Evo
Assetto Corsa Evo

It’s been a topsy-turvy eight months or so for Assetto Corsa Evo since the sim first launched in Early Access at the start of the year. There’s been server issues compounded by the need for the game to always be online (something that’s since been rectified), plus various delays and restructurings of the planned content roll-out ahead of v1.0, which now looks pretty certain to be missing its originally slated autumn 2025 release.

Finally, though, it looks like version 0.3, which was originally due to launch in July, is just around the corner, and while we still don’t have a solid release date, developer Kunos has provided full details of what’s set to arrive as part of it.

That content includes nine cars, the most popular of which will undoubtedly be the howling V10-powered Ferrari F2004 Formula 1 car, plus two new circuits in the form of Spa-Francorchamps and the Red Bull Ring.

Besides the new content, the biggest new arrival is undoubtedly Evo’s first step into online multiplayer. To begin with, this will be limited to a selection of car and track combos curated by Kunos, with the ability to rent a server for running private leagues coming shortly afterwards. The eventual 0.4 update, meanwhile, will bring a form of ranked multiplayer.

Assetto Corsa Evo
Assetto Corsa Evo

Elsewhere, Kunos is promising updates to the game’s oft-criticised engine sounds, tweaks to the suspension and tyre models, graphical optimisations and improvements to opponent AI and VR support. All we don’t know at this point is exactly when v0.3 will arrive, but it looks as though we won’t be waiting long.

Assetto Corsa Evo update 0.3 new cars

Mike Bartholomew headshot
Mike Bartholomew
Staff Writer

Mike joined Car Throttle as a Staff Writer at the start of 2024, a role that sees him driving the news desk, as well as reviewing cars and (often unsuccessfully) pitching features on obscure Italian hatchbacks.

