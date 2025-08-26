The 294mph Yangwang U9 Track Edition Is The Fastest EV Ever

Very powerful car goes very fast, setting a new benchmark for EVs in the process
Yangwang U9 Track Edition - front
Yangwang U9 Track Edition - front

Remember the Yangwang U9? You probably looked at this all-electric supercar from China when it was unveiled the year before last, saw its party trick of being able to bunny hop on the spot and thought ‘huh, that’s neat’, and then swiftly forgot about it, because it’s not on sale outside of China and anyway, lots of these mega-powerful electric cars aren’t all that interesting anyway.

Well, Yangwang – a luxury wing of car manufacturing giant BYD – has just given us more reason to remember that the U9 exists, because a new Track Edition variant has just set a new EV speed record of 472.41kph – 293.54mph in old money. That sees it eclipse the 278mph achieved by the Koenigsegg Agera RS, although the ’egg still reigns supreme as the official fastest production car, because the U9 Track Edition isn’t on sale yet, and it’s not even clear if it’s road-legal.

Yangwang U9 Track Edition - side
Yangwang U9 Track Edition - side

How does the Track Edition differ from the regular U9, which is itself no slouch? For starters, it turns up each of the car’s four electric motors to a peak of 744bhp each, meaning it delivers a total of 2976bhp. That, in metric numbers, is north of the hallowed 3000ps mark.

It also features the first mass-produced 1200-volt electric architecture (seems like not that long ago we were impressed by anything with 800 volts), and a bespoke thermal management system ‘optimised for extreme conditions’. Finally, it wears bespoke semi-slick rubber from Indonesian company Giti.

Yangwang U9 Track Edition - front
Yangwang U9 Track Edition - front

Besides all that, it gets the same torque vectoring capabilities as the standard car, and Yangwang’s signature DiSus-X suspension setup that allows incredibly fine individual adjustments on all four corners.

The record run took place at the high-speed bowl at Germany’s Papenburg test track – the same place the new Corvette ZR1 hit 233mph last year – with German racing driver Marc Basseng at the wheel.

It’s not clear if there are plans to offer the U9 Track Edition for sale, and even if it does, BYD is still debating whether to bring the Yangwang brand to Europe. For now, though, it’s your move, Rimac.

Mike Bartholomew headshot
Mike Bartholomew
Staff Writer

Mike joined Car Throttle as a Staff Writer at the start of 2024, a role that sees him driving the news desk, as well as reviewing cars and (often unsuccessfully) pitching features on obscure Italian hatchbacks.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Even The Peugeot 308 Has A Light-Up Badge Now
Peugeot 308 - front
News
The 294mph Yangwang U9 Track Edition Is The Fastest EV Ever
Yangwang U9 Track Edition - front
News
Sayonara, Godzilla: This Is The Last Ever R35 Nissan GT-R
Last ever R35 Nissan GT-R
News
The New Audi Q3 Sportback Is Here To Be Confusing
Audi Q3 Sportback - rear
News
Land Rover’s Latest Classic Defender V8 Pays Tribute To Winston Churchill
Classic Defender V8 Churchill Edition 110 - front
News
Sigh – Pininfarina Is Helping Develop A Hypercar With ‘AI-Assisted Design’
Vittori Turbio teaser - front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 MGS5 Review: Invisible, But Solid
MGS5, front
Reviews
2025 Mercedes-AMG E53 Review: A Muted (Stop)Gap
Mercedes-AMG E53, front
Reviews
2025 Porsche Taycan Review: Still The Best Of Its Kind
2025 Porsche Taycan, front
Reviews
2025 Renault 4 Review: What Difficult Second Album?
Renault 4 - front
Reviews
Audi RS4 Edition 25 Review: Brilliant, But One For The Audi Superfans
Audi RS4 Edition 25 Years - front, driving
Reviews
Lotus Emeya Review: A Good Electric Car, But Is It A Great Lotus?
Lotus Emeya