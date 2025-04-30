Every Forza Horizon 5 DLC Explained

With Forza Horizon 5 now available on PlayStation 5, we’re sure there’s a huge number of you jumping into Mexico for the first time.

However, the title has already been available on Xbox consoles and PC since 2022. In that time, it’s been supported with a vast number of updates and plenty of DLC. So much so, it can be a little overwhelming to figure out what extras to buy.

Well, we’re here to (hopefully) help you a little bit. Here’s a complete guide to Forza Horizon 5’s DLC.

Bundles

Premium Add-Ons Bundle

If you want to buy a shedload of content in one sweep, the Premium Add-Ons Bundle is the most content-rich extra you can buy for Forza Horizon 5.

This comes included with the Premium edition of the game or can be bought separately if you pick up another version of Horizon.

The bundle comes with VIP membership, the full Car Pass, the welcome pack and both larger-scale expansions – Hot Wheels and Rally Adventure. We’ll break those down a little further along.

It’s worth noting that the Premium Add-Ons Bundle doesn’t include everything made available for the game, notably several car packs.

Expansions Bundle

Just want both the Hot Wheels and Rally Adventure expansions? This is the bundle for you.

Ultimate Car Pack Collection

Forza Horizon 5 has had several car packs made available following the conclusion of the Car Pass release schedule. If you want all of these in one pack, the Ultimate Car Pack covers the bases.

Expansions

Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels

Hot Wheels

The Hot Wheels expansion is pretty much what you’d expect – taking Horizon to a separate island made up nearly entirely of large-scale Hot Wheels track. It also brings with it a bunch of extra cars.

2019 Brabham BT62

2018 Chevrolet Hot Wheels COPO Camaro

2021 Hennessey Venom F5

2012 Hot Wheels Bad to the Blade

2013 Hot Wheels Baja Bone Shaker

2000 Hot Wheels Deora II

2006 Mosler MT900 GT3

1993 Schuppan 962CR

2020 Sierra Cars #23 Yokohama Alpha

2018 Subaru WRX STI ARX Supercar

Rally Adventure

Forza Horizon 5 Rally Adventure

Rally Adventure brings a new location dedicated entirely to the art of rally. New events, complete with co-driver calls, are the main focus here. There’s also a heap of extra cars.

2021 Alumicraft #122 Class 1 Buggy

2022 Alumicraft #6165 Trick Truck

2019 Casey Currie Motorsports #4402 Ultra 4 'Trophy Jeep'

2001 Ford #4 Ford Focus RS

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum

1973 Hoonigan Volkswagen Baja Beetle Class 5/1600 'Scumbug'

2020 Jimco #179 Hammerhead Class 1

2019 Jimco #240 Fastball Racing Spec Trophy Truck

2021 Polaris RZR Pro XP Factory Racing Limited Edition

2021 RJ Anderson #37 Polaris RZR Pro 4 Truck

Passes

Car Pass

The Car Pass brings 42 additional cars to Horizon 5, initially released each week following the original launch of the game. Buying the pass now will grant you instant access to all of them, as well as the Formula Drift pack.

It’s worth noting that the Car Pass is included with Deluxe and Premium editions of FH5.

Treasure Map

Can’t be bothered to go hunting for Bonus Boards and Barn Finds? The treasure map will instantly reveal them on your map. It’s worth noting that it doesn’t bring any extra content, and instead is just a shortcut.

VIP Membership

VIP membership grants you a bunch of in-game bonuses. These include a crown next to your username, an emote, a free house and two free super wheelspins each week. Most notably, though, it doubles your earnings from events.

You’ll also get three Forza Edition cars – pre-tuned versions of existing cars with various bonuses – namely a 2011 BMW X5 M, 1969 Dodge Charger and 1999 Ford Racing Puma.

Car Packs

Several car packs have been released for Forza Horizon 5, each adding a bunch of new vehicles to get behind the wheel of. It’s worth noting you can’t buy cars individually – so if there’s one you want, you’ll need the whole pack.

Welcome Pack

The welcome pack doesn’t add any new cars, but rather some pre-tuned cars to get you going. It’s available as a separate purchase, but also included in the Premium edition. As well as these cas, you’ll get a token to buy a car from the autoshow for free as well as an extra house.

2018 Apollo Intensa Emozione "Welcome Pack"

2020 Ford #2069 Ford Bronco R "Welcome Pack"

2008 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X GSR "Welcome Pack"

2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S "Welcome Pack"

1998 Toyota Supra RZ "Welcome Pack"

Formula Drift Pack

Though the Formula Drift pack is included in the car pass, it’s also available separately.

1995 Formula Drift #34 Toyota Supra MkIV

2020 Formula Drift #91 BMW M2

2009 Formula Drift #99 Mazda RX-8

2020 Formula Drift #151 Toyota GR Supra

2017 Formula Drift #357 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

2019 Formula Drift #411 Toyota Corolla Hatchback

1975 Forsberg Racing Nissan "Gold Leader" Datsun 280Z

2010 Forsberg Racing Toyota Gumout 2JZ Camry Stock Car

Horizon Racing Car Pack

2021 Forsberg Racing Nissan 'Altimaniac'

2023 Lotus Emira

2022 Pagani Huayra R

2020 Saleen Sportruck XR Black Label

Italian Exotics Car Pack

2022 Ferrari 296 GTB

2020 Ferrari Roma

2019 Italdesign DaVinci Concept

2018 Lamborghini #63 Squadra Corse Huracán Super Trofeo Evo

2020 Lamborghini Essenza SCV12

2022 Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica

2020 Lamborghini SC20

Super Speed Car Pack

2019 Elemental RP1

2020 KTM X-Bow GT2

2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS

2022 Volkswagen Golf R

American Automotive Car Pack

2020 Chevrolet Silverado LT Trail Boss

2024 Czinger 21C

1961 DeBerti Ford Econoline 'Shop Rod'

2022 Saleen S7 LM

Fast X Car Pack

1966 Fast and Furious Chevrolet Impala Super Sport 'Fast X'

1973 Fast and Furious Datsun 240Z 'Fast X'

1970 Fast and Furious Dodge Charger 'Fast X'

2022 Fast and Furious Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody 'Fast X'

2022 Fast and Furious Flip Car 2.0 'Fast X'

Chinese Lucky Stars Car Pack

2022 Lynk & Co 05+

2023 MG Cyberster

2012 Volkswagen Santana

2022 Wuling Hongguang Mini EV Macaron

European Automotive Car Pack

2020 Automobili Pininfarina Battista

2021 Bentley Continental GT Convertible

2019 Jaguar XE SV Project 8

1987 Mercedes-Benz AMG Hammer Wagon

Acceleration Car Pack

2022 Ford Supervan 4

2019 Ginetta G10 RM

2021 McLaren Sabre

1967 Shelby GT 500

Apex Allstars Car Pack

2018 BMW #1 BMW M Motorsport M8 GTE

2015 Cadillac #3 Cadillac Racing ATS-V.R

2020 Chevrolet #3 Corvette Racing C8.R

2019 Ferrari #62 Risi Competizione 488 GTE

2020 Lexus #14 VASSER SULLIVAN RC F GT3

2018 Mercedes-AMG GT3

2018 Porsche 911 GT3 R

Universal Icons Car Pack

1981 Universal Studios Back to the Future Time Machine 1

1981 Universal Studios Back to the Future Time Machine 2

1981 Universal Studios Back to the Future Time Machine 3

1992 Universal Studios Jeep Wrangler Sahara 'Jurassic Park'

1982 Universal Studios K.I.T.T.

JDM Jewels Car Pack

1993 Autozam AZ-1

1997 Mitsubishi Montero Evolution

1997 Nissan Stagea RS Four V

1991 Toyota Sera

Nissan Retro Rides Car Pack