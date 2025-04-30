EA Sports And Codemasters Will No Longer Make WRC Games

The short-lived EA Sports WRC will remain an anomaly as the series promoters look to ‘an ambitious new direction’, while Codemasters pauses development on all rally games
EA Sports WRC, Ford Focus WRC '99
EA Sports WRC, Ford Focus WRC '99

Well, here’s some news to ruin our day. EA Sports and Codemasters will no longer make WRC-licensed rally games, leaving the sole title an anomaly in Codies’ long history of rally games.

A short statement from EA confirmed that the existing title is no longer being worked on and that it is ‘pausing development plan on future rally titles’, suggesting it had something in the works that will no longer see the light of day. Similarly, don’t expect any further content to come to WRC, with the recently-released Hard Chargers DLC ultimately being the last.

Sadder still, that statement almost reads like the end of all off-roading titles from the developer full stop. It read: “Our WRC partnership was a culmination of sorts for our Codemasters journey with off-road racing, spanning decades through titles like Colin McRae Rally, and Dirt.

“We've provided a home for every rally enthusiast, striving tirelessly to push the boundaries and deliver the exhilarating thrill of driving on the ragged edge. We’ve brought together incredibly talented racing developers, worked with some of the sport’s icons, and had the opportunity to share our love of rallying.”

It won’t be the end for the WRC licensing in gaming, though. The series promoter has confirmed it has plans for ‘an ambitious new direction’.

A statement on social media read: “What a ride it’s been! Over the past three years, WRC has been elevated to another level in the gaming world thanks to the dedication of EA Sports and Codemasters.

“Now, our WRC gaming franchise is going in an ambitious new direction with more news coming in the near future.”

EA Sports WRC will remain playable, at least. With that in mind, excuse us while we take a few hours of silence and jump into the sim rig. And remember, don’t cut.

Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

