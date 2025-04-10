Can You Improve On The Porsche 911 S/T? This Tuner Thinks So

When we drove the Porsche 911 S/T last year, we thought it was the closest thing to a perfect sports car we’d ever driven. Our biggest grumble with it was that Porsche had only built 1963 of them, they’d all sold out pretty much right away, and you’d be paying well over the odds for one second-hand.

While we didn’t think there’s a whole lot of room for improvement, British Porsche tuning specialist JCR Developments disagrees. It’s unveiled a suite of upgrades for the S/T that it reckons will unlock a little bit more of… well, everything.

Wisely, JCR hasn’t fundamentally altered the car’s drivetrain, which consists of a GT3 RS-spec 4.0-litre naturally aspirated flat-six sending 518bhp and 343lb ft to the rear wheels via a good old-fashioned six-speed manual. That said, the new unsilenced titanium and Inconel exhaust and freer-flowing catalytic converters will probably lead to a nominal bump in power, as well as a lot more lovely, lovely noise.

It’s the chassis where the bigger changes have occurred. Cheshire-based specialist Suspension Secrets has supplied new front camber blocks with greater adjustability than the OEM units, allowing the S/T to run greater negative camber at the front. This, says JCR, should dial out understeer and reduce tyre wear.

JCR Porsche 911 S/T - side detail

The brake discs, meanwhile, have been swapped out for multi-layered carbon ceramic discs from Liverpool-based company Surface Transforms, and there are new high-performance pads from German supplier Pagid.

To set its development car apart visually from a ‘normal’ S/T, JCR has thrown on a set of satin black racing roundels and a pair of aerodiscs on the rear wheels, which bring aero benefits in addition to letting you live out your ’80s IMSA GTO racer fantasies. On the inside, the seat centres have been retrimmed in JCR’s signature houndstooth fabric for an extra retro touch.

JCR Porsche 911 S/T - rear

JCR says this is just the beginning for its tweaks to the S/T, with “a big bunch of changes” still to come over the coming months. We’ll be keeping a close eye on the project to see what else it comes up with.