Is This A BMW M3 CS Touring?

We’re very big fans of the BMW M3 Touring, despite its, erm… challenging face. The near-40-year wait for an M3 with added practicality was well worth it, and as terribly clichéd car journalists, we’re sort of required to get all overenthusiastic about fast estate cars.

We’re also very big fans of the latest M3 CS, a name Beemerists will know as the sort of middle ground between ‘regular’ M3s and M4s and the super-hardcore GTS and CSL versions. The CS version of the current M3, you might recall, was sold in very limited numbers back in 2023, and was the most serious (so far) that the four-door G80 M3 has gotten, with only the M4 coupe getting the full CSL treatment.

BMW M3 Touring prototype - front

Anyway, it looks like a thing we didn’t even know we needed until now is happening because BMW looks like it’s blending these two high points of the M3 range together and doing a CS Touring.

It’s released some pictures of a camo’d-up M3 Touring turning laps around some German racetrack, the name of which we forget, and while it hasn’t outright stated that it’s a CS Touring, it pretty clearly has the same more aggressive front end treatment and splitter as the CS saloon.

That saloon set itself apart from the common-or-garden M3 with an uprated version of its 3.0-litre twin-turbo straight-six, pushing out 542bhp compared to the regular car’s 503bhp. It also weighed 15kg less than the standard M3 thanks to liberal doses of carbon fibre and came as standard with goodies like M Adaptive Suspension and carbon ceramic brakes.

If BMW is indeed lining up an M3 CS Touring (and we really can’t see what else this would be), we’d expect it to be just as limited an affair as the saloon. Probably pricier, too, which would be no small feat given the CS saloon cost almost £116,000 back in 2023.