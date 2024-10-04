Bankrupt Yourself With Nismo’s Classic Skyline GT-R Mods Collection

Nismo is celebrating its 40th by reproducing several old-school mods for Skyline GT-Rs, largely focused on the R32
me
Nismo 40th Anniversary parts collection, intercooler, R32
Nismo 40th Anniversary parts collection, intercooler, R32

In case you missed it, Nismo turned 40 fairly recently. It’s a milestone that most of us fear coming, but the Omori factory is making a song and dance of it in the best way possible – by reproducing a bunch of classic mods for Skyline GT-Rs.

Focused mostly on the R32 but compatible with the R33 and R34 in some cases, there’s a whole fleet of reproduced parts adorned by the original Nismo logo used until 1998. Granted, they’re as expensive as you could imagine.

Nismo 40th Anniversary parts collection, NE-1 exhaust system
Nismo 40th Anniversary parts collection, NE-1 exhaust system

Although these mods are largely cosmetic, being Nismo, there’s a good helping of upgrades to unlock more from the RB26. These include the period-correct NE-1 stainless steel exhaust system and a 75mm intercooler which puts that wonderfully ‘90s logo square in the jaw of the R32 (or R33). Oh, those will cost you 680,000 and 242,000 yen (approx. £3,300 and £1,260) respectively.

Considering the massive aftermarket support for GT-Rs, it’d be quite easy to find those parts from other brands at a lower price. Then again, any Nismo-branded parts on a modified Skyline are only likely to help values in this day and age, let alone some from a limited-edition anniversary collection.

Nismo 40th Anniversary parts collection, R32 interior
Nismo 40th Anniversary parts collection, R32 interior

With that in mind, if we were in the fortunate enough shoes to be able to afford it, we’d be going to town on all the visual stuff too.

That includes a bunch of interior trinkets like a Nismo-branded steering wheel, seat covers, floor mats, racing harnesses and… door handle protectors. Nismo really has thought of everything. Other than showing us images of the retro LMGT4 alloys…

Nismo 40th Anniversary parts collection, seat covers
Nismo 40th Anniversary parts collection, seat covers

You can ogle over the full parts list over at Nismo’s site, realise how poor you are and then upset yourself further by remembering just how much a Skyline will actually cost you in the first place to make the most of these. No, *you’re* projecting your internal monologue.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Hybrid Three-Cylinder Power Rumoured For The Next Toyota GR86
Toyota GR86 and GR Yaris engine
Toyota GR86 and GR Yaris engine
News
Is This A Restomod Kia Pride?
Kia 'restomod' teaser
Kia 'restomod' teaser
News
The Adorable Hyundai Inster Starts At £23,495
Hyundai Inster - front
Hyundai Inster - front
News
The Hydrogen Electric Crossover Estate Renault Embleme Is All The Things At Once
Renault Embleme concept - front
Renault Embleme concept - front
News
Check Out These Previously Unseen Secret Bugatti Designs
Bugatti Vision Gran Turismo proposal (2014)
Bugatti Vision Gran Turismo proposal (2014)
News
If You Don’t Own A £4,000 Porsche Surfboard, Is Your Life Even Complete?
Porsche 911s with matching surfboards
Porsche 911s with matching surfboards

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2024 Mini Cooper S Review: In A Class Of Its Own (Literally)
Mini Cooper S - front
Mini Cooper S - front
Reviews
Alfa Romeo Tonale Review: A Good Car, But Not A Great Alfa
Alfa Romeo Tonale - front
Alfa Romeo Tonale - front
Reviews
VW Multivan Review: Secretly The Best Thing VW Makes
VW Multivan - driving
VW Multivan - driving
Reviews
Peugeot 308 SW Review: (Platform) Sharing Is Caring
Peugeot 308 SW - front
Peugeot 308 SW - front
Reviews
Maserati MC20 Cielo Review: Looks Supercar Special, Doesn’t Always Feel It
Maserati MC20 Cielo, driving, front 3/4
Maserati MC20 Cielo, driving, front 3/4
Reviews
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Review: The Ultimate Automotive Glow-Up
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe - front, driving
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe - front, driving