Bankrupt Yourself With Nismo’s Classic Skyline GT-R Mods Collection

In case you missed it, Nismo turned 40 fairly recently. It’s a milestone that most of us fear coming, but the Omori factory is making a song and dance of it in the best way possible – by reproducing a bunch of classic mods for Skyline GT-Rs.

Focused mostly on the R32 but compatible with the R33 and R34 in some cases, there’s a whole fleet of reproduced parts adorned by the original Nismo logo used until 1998. Granted, they’re as expensive as you could imagine.

Nismo 40th Anniversary parts collection, NE-1 exhaust system

Although these mods are largely cosmetic, being Nismo, there’s a good helping of upgrades to unlock more from the RB26. These include the period-correct NE-1 stainless steel exhaust system and a 75mm intercooler which puts that wonderfully ‘90s logo square in the jaw of the R32 (or R33). Oh, those will cost you 680,000 and 242,000 yen (approx. £3,300 and £1,260) respectively.

Considering the massive aftermarket support for GT-Rs, it’d be quite easy to find those parts from other brands at a lower price. Then again, any Nismo-branded parts on a modified Skyline are only likely to help values in this day and age, let alone some from a limited-edition anniversary collection.

Nismo 40th Anniversary parts collection, R32 interior

With that in mind, if we were in the fortunate enough shoes to be able to afford it, we’d be going to town on all the visual stuff too.

That includes a bunch of interior trinkets like a Nismo-branded steering wheel, seat covers, floor mats, racing harnesses and… door handle protectors. Nismo really has thought of everything. Other than showing us images of the retro LMGT4 alloys…

Nismo 40th Anniversary parts collection, seat covers

You can ogle over the full parts list over at Nismo’s site, realise how poor you are and then upset yourself further by remembering just how much a Skyline will actually cost you in the first place to make the most of these. No, *you’re* projecting your internal monologue.