The New Mazda CX-5 Has A Strange Connection To Japanese Woodworking

Here’s a car you’ll probably be having a conversation with a non-car-loving family about at some stage. The new Mazda CX-5 is here – growing in size, defying the trend of hybrid power (for now), and with a weird connection to traditional Japanese woodworking.

First, those dimensions. The SUV’s wheelbase and overall length have gained an extra 115mm for a start, while it now measures 15mm wider and 30mm taller. Mazda says that means more room in the back for passengers, and a quick prod around it at a preview event reveals that to be true – as well as an extra 61 litres of boot space.

2026 Mazda CX-5, rear

For all its extra size, though, it has shed some engine options. Gone is the diesel as well as the entry-level 2.0–litre four-cylinder petrol, instead, the sole option of a new 2.5-litre e-Skyactiv G mild-hybrid setup. That’s good for 139bhp and 176lb ft of torque.

Front- and all-wheel drive options are available, with both drivetrains connected to that petrol unit by an eight-speed torque converter auto. The front-driven car will crack 0-62mph in 10.5 seconds, with that rising to 10.9 seconds for the heavier all-wheel drive car.

2026 Mazda CX-5, side

In case your brother/sister/mum/dad/grandparents (delete as applicable) are wondering if they’ll be able to cross-compare a CX-5 hybrid with an electrified Kia Sportage or Nissan Qashqai at some stage, the news is ‘almost certainly at some stage in the future, but not immediately’.

Visually, it’s not a huge departure from the car it replaces. The ‘Kodo’ corporate design is still in full flow here, just with a slightly more aggro-looking face, wheels measuring 17 through to 19 inches in size depending on your spec and that odd connection to woodworking we mentioned.

See those little tabs on the gloss black wheel arch trim connecting to the bodywork? That’s not a manufacturing oversight, but rather a nod to ‘kigumi’ – a traditional Japanese technique using interlocking joints. Save that one for your next pub quiz.

2026 Mazda CX-5, interior

Hop inside a mid-spec version of the new Mazda CX-5 and you’ll be met with a new 15.6-inch infotainment system plus a 10.3-inch driver’s display, both running software with Google built in. That means Maps and Assistant integration without having to plug your phone in, though both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are still supported. Base cars get a 12.9-inch display.

Going for a top-spec car will bag you a 360-degree camera, artificial leather, a 12-speaker Bose audio system and a panoramic sunroof. Neat.

No word yet on pricing for the new Mazda CX-5, but don’t be shocked to see it bumped up slightly over its current £31,630 starting prices. UK sales are expected to start in early 2026.