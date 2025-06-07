8 Forgotten Racing Games You Need To Play

Looking for something to play? These retro gems deserve a little more love, we think
8 Forgotten Racing Games You Need To Play

We all know how good Forza Horizon and Gran Turismo are and have consistently been for years now. We could tell you to go and play the newest F1 game, The Crew Motorfest, or recount classic series like Burnout or PS2-era Need For Speed.

But you know those already. What if you want something to play that you’d never considered, or quite simply, forgot existed?

Well, we’ve been feeling all nostalgic for niche retro titles, and have picked out some racing games that time forgot, and we think you should revisit.

Enthusia Professional Racing

Enthusia Professional Racing
Enthusia Professional Racing

Releasing a competitor on the PS2 to Gran Turismo 4 in 2005 was basically setting up a game for failure. Konami tried it anyway with Enthusia Professional Racing, and well… it’s ended up in this list, hasn’t it?

Enthusia aimed to be even more simulation than GT, at a time when that was about as realistic as driving games got.

Its physics model was genuinely impressive (just take a look at the real-life comparison video below for an idea), but the game was overall just a bit too strange for most, with an unusual progression system that penalised you for changing cars or crashing them.

It could never find light among the shadow of Gran Turismo 4 at the time. Worth giving a go now, though? We reckon so.

Auto Modellista

Auto Modellista in-game screenshot
Auto Modellista in-game screenshot

We’ll take any opportunity to shout about Auto Modellista. Released on PS2 in 2002 for Japan and Europe, later updated for the US in 2003, the cel-shaded racer has to be one of the most under-appreciated games ever made.

The JDM-drenched drift racing game reviewed poorly at launch but has aged gracefully, largely because no other mainstream racing game has attempted to replicate its art style. Unsurprisingly, as a result, it was hard to find new, meaning copies are now scarce and expensive. We’ll be clinging on to ours, then.

Emulation is probably your best bet if you don’t fancy stumping up the cash for a copy. That, or hold out for Kaido Genkai.

Le Mans 24 Hours

Basing a game entirely around the 24 Hours of Le Mans is something that could’ve only been pulled off in the 2000s we think, before games got too expensive to be small-scale yet graphically and technically good enough to faithfully imitate something.

Le Mans 24 Hours was a convincing effort (and known to you in the US as Test Drive Le Mans). Yet, because it was such a niche title, it never really gained major mainstream attention. We’d recommend giving it a go now, if only to drive a McLaren F1 GTR Longtail.

Blur

8 Forgotten Racing Games You Need To Play

Blur, unfortunately, became a, err, blur in the history of racing games. This arcade racer combined Need For Speed-style racing with Mario Kart power-ups, and the end result was sublime.

A sequel was in the works, but Activision shut down developer Bizarre Creations before it ever saw the light of day. We’d recommend revisiting it and paying your respects.

MotorStorm

Motorstorm in-game screenshot
Motorstorm in-game screenshot

Long before we had the glitz and glamour of the Horizon Festival, we had the MotorStorm Festival – the muddy, rugged, off-road gathering of joy.

Launched alongside the PS3, MotorStorm felt truly next-gen when we got our hands on it in 2007. Its off-road racing was monstrously fun for some short-burst racing, even if its lack of longevity never had you gripped for hours on end.

Several sequels have followed, but it appears the series is now dead and buried. A shame, we think, but reason to revisit the original.

Project Gotham Racing 4

8 Forgotten Racing Games You Need To Play

Speaking of series that died too early, remember Project Gotham Racing? Microsoft’s flagship arcade racer, in the days before Forza Horizon, PGR was brilliant in all four of its iterations.

We think PGR4, the final one, was the best. Arguably the most complete of the lot, it featured the most cars and tracks of any title while bringing in weather effects for the first time – no mean feat in 2007.

If you’ve still got an Xbox 360 kicking around, it’s worth the few quid to pick up a used copy.

Driveclub

8 Forgotten Racing Games You Need To Play

What PGR was to Forza Motorsport is what Driveclub was supposed to be to Gran Turismo.

This was meant to be Sony’s headline arcade racer, focusing on closed-course races with stunning graphics and weather effects.

Yet, it was hindered by a shallow single-player experience and the eventual culling of its online servers. You’ll need to track down a physical copy, but if you do so, because we reckon it’s worth giving another go – if only to feel sad at what could’ve been.

Ford Racing 3

Ford Racing 3, in-game screenshot
Ford Racing 3, in-game screenshot

Ah, the weird and wonderful world of manufacturer-branded standalone video games. A time that brought us Lotus Challenge, Squadra Corse Alfa Romeo and of course the brilliant Need for Speed: Porsche Unleashed.

Then there was Ford Racing, popular enough that it had not one, but seven entries – plus the Off Road spin-off featuring Land Rover too, owned by Ford at the time.

Although clearly just a big shill for the blue Oval and met with a mixed reception, Ford Racing 3 was a pretty fun game if you gave it a chance. We’re also fairly certain it’s the only game to have had a Mondeo ST220 in it, so there’s that.

me

Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
The Porsche 963 RSP Is An Actual Racing Car For The Road
Porsche 963 RSP - front
News
The Latest Bugatti Tourbillon Is Inside This £177k Clock
Bugatti Calandre clock
News
The Hemi V8 Is Back In The Ram 1500 For 2026
Ram 1500 with Hemi V8
News
Lotus Emira Gains V6 SE And Entry-Level Turbo Models
Lotus Emira V6 SE - front
News
Honda Civic Type R To Go Off Sale In UK And Europe
FL5 Honda Civic Type R
News
Who Made The New Kia Sportage Angry?
2025 Kia Sportage, front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Kia EV6 Review: As Good To Drive As It Looks?
Kia EV6 - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Lexus LM350h Review: The Rolls-Royce Of MPVs
Lexus LM350h, front
Reviews
Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid Review: Good Looks, Great Value, But Lacks Zip
Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Genesis GV70 Electrified Review: Better In Every Way
Genesis GV70 Electrified, front
Reviews
2025 Mini John Cooper Works Electric Review: Mixed Feelings
2025 Mini John Cooper Works Electric, front
Reviews
VW ID7 GTX Review: An Old-School Sports Saloon For The EV Age
VW ID7 GTX - front