5 Steam Driving Games On Sale This Week You Need To Try

Looking for something new to play this week? Here are a few recommendations from us…
The Crew Motorfest
With the Bank Holiday on the horizon in the UK, we’re sure more than a few of you are readying yourselves for an extra day of nothing but gaming.

Us too, probably, although we’ve been looking at new stuff to play. Need some inspiration? Here are five driving games available on Steam on sale this week that you need to try.

Euro Truck Simulator 2 – £4.22, 75 per cent off

Emphasis on driving here, rather than high-octane racing. Then again, we’re pretty sure the TruckersMP mod is more intense than anything any motorsport sim could offer.

On a serious note, though, we think ETS2 is one of the best chill games out there and a must-try for anyone with even a remote interest in vehicles. As well as the base game being on sale for about half the price of a Big Mac meal, several DLC packs are also on offer if you want to expand your game.

Buy it on Steam

The Crew: Motorfest – £17.99, 70 per cent off

Ubisoft’s competitor to Forza Horizon 5 may not have been as in the headlines recently, with its arch rival now available on PS5, but The Crew: Motorfest is still alive and kicking.

As well as the game having a substantial discount, passes for Year 1 and Year 2 DLCs are all on sale, so if you already have Motorfest, now could be the time to revisit it.

Buy it on Steam

Art of Rally – £9.99, 50 per cent off

We’re anxiously awaiting the arrival of Funselektor’s newest game, Over the Hill. Until then, we must admit to having revisited Art of Rally on a few occasions.

If you’re yet to play this minimalist-looking, yet surprisingly challenging rally title, half-price is a deal we wouldn’t pass up on.

Buy it on Steam

Expeditions: A MudRunner Game – £20.99, 40 per cent off

Saber Interactive’s RoadCraft may be the flavour of the month, but you can get a great deal on its last game right now.

Expeditions is a game all about the adventure of exploration, taking on contracts on plunging through rough terrains. For a penny shy of £21, we think it’s a pretty good offer.

Buy it on Steam

Golden Lap – £9.74, 25 per cent off

If you’re mourning the loss of F1 Manager, or quite simply find those games too complex, we’d urge you to try Golden Lap.

This simplistic management title is a fictional take on ‘70s F1 and, while simple in premise, is tricky to master. We hope you’re ready for your star driver to literally die.

Buy it on Steam

Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

