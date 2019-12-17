Sign in to your Car Throttle accountContinue with Facebook
Porsche has dropped, boosted and otherwise enhanced the Macan GTS, making it the most driver-focused of the brand’s small SUVs
When the Porsche Mission E concept was revealed, Porsche claimed a maximum range of around 300 miles, but the US EPA emissions test found its range to be 201 miles
The Pegasus is a collaboration between Porsche and Lucasfilm, and it looks fast enough to pull the ears off a gundark
Don’t ask why; just admire the neat work that has gone into this mid-engined shooting brake based on an early Porsche Boxster
The next-generation 911 Turbo has been spotted undergoing testing in Stuttgart with a ducktail-style spoiler
Porsche has confirmed that a seven-speed manual gearbox will be available as a no-cost option on the 992
The German sports car maker’s finance and IT boss has suggested that the company already sees a time when its current direct sales model will be defunct
Slotting into the range below the Turbo-badged variants, the Taycan 4S is a mighty-quick electro-coupe for a price that falls only a whisker north of a 911 Carrera’s
To celebrate 10 years since the Panamera emerged as the most controversial Porsche of the previous 30 years, there’s a fetching new black-themed trim level with ‘white gold’ detailing
TechArt has revealed its 992 tuning programme, which includes a boost to 503bhp for the Carrera S
Brace for all the drag-strip videos: Hennessey is turning its attention to the Porsche Taycan electric sports car, and it’s going to be seriously rapid