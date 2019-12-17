or register
Close

Porsche

The New 375bhp Porsche Macan GTS Is Lower And Faster Than Ever

Porsche has dropped, boosted and otherwise enhanced the Macan GTS, making it the most driver-focused of the brand’s small SUVs

a day ago News 6 comments
The Porsche Taycan Turbo's Range Is Only 201 Miles According To The EPA

When the Porsche Mission E concept was revealed, Porsche claimed a maximum range of around 300 miles, but the US EPA emissions test found its range to be 201 miles

5 days ago News 16 comments
Porsche Has Made A Star Wars Spaceship For Some Reason

The Pegasus is a collaboration between Porsche and Lucasfilm, and it looks fast enough to pull the ears off a gundark

5 days ago News 6 comments
Features The Porsche Taycan 4S Is Pick Of The Bunch (Unless You’ve More Money Than Sense)
Features I Almost Crashed A Porsche 911 GT3 Cup In The First Five Minutes Of Driving It
A Custom Car Builder Has Made A Porsche Boxster Shooting Brake

Don’t ask why; just admire the neat work that has gone into this mid-engined shooting brake based on an early Porsche Boxster

15 days ago News 14 comments
Check Out This 992 Porsche 911 Turbo's Ducktail Spoiler

The next-generation 911 Turbo has been spotted undergoing testing in Stuttgart with a ducktail-style spoiler

a month ago News 11 comments
The 992 Porsche 911's Manual Option Is At Last Here, But Not For The Whole Range

Porsche has confirmed that a seven-speed manual gearbox will be available as a no-cost option on the 992

2 months ago News 18 comments
Porsche May Eventually Stop Selling Cars To The Public

The German sports car maker’s finance and IT boss has suggested that the company already sees a time when its current direct sales model will be defunct

2 months ago News 29 comments
The Porsche Taycan 4S Is A 523bhp EV For The Price Of A Base 911

Slotting into the range below the Turbo-badged variants, the Taycan 4S is a mighty-quick electro-coupe for a price that falls only a whisker north of a 911 Carrera’s

2 months ago News 5 comments
The Porsche Panamera 10 Years Edition Is A Birthday Trim Exercise

To celebrate 10 years since the Panamera emerged as the most controversial Porsche of the previous 30 years, there’s a fetching new black-themed trim level with ‘white gold’ detailing

3 months ago News 13 comments
Here's What TechArt Will Do To Your 992 Porsche 911

TechArt has revealed its 992 tuning programme, which includes a boost to 503bhp for the Carrera S

3 months ago Tuning 4 comments
Features The Porsche Taycan Proves The Future Is Still Fun, But There’s A Catch
Muscle Car Expert Hennessey Will Tune The Porsche Taycan

Brace for all the drag-strip videos: Hennessey is turning its attention to the Porsche Taycan electric sports car, and it’s going to be seriously rapid

3 months ago News 21 comments
Features Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet Review: Stay For The Chassis, Not The Noise

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or