How The 2019 F1 Championship Battle Might Have Looked Without Mercedes

Somewhere out there could be a parallel universe where the 2019 F1 season happened exactly as it did, but without Mercedes. We've imagined how exactly such a season might have played out

11 days ago Motorsport 3 comments
F1 Is Launching Its Own Perfume Range And The First Bottles Cost Over £7000

Having a new Formula 1 branded perfume is one thing, but having to pay four figures for a special edition bottle is quite another

17 days ago Motorsport 16 comments
Peugeot Will Make A Glorious WEC Return, Road-Going Hypercar Inevitable

Peugeot is the latest manufacturer to be tempted back to Le Mans thanks to the new 'hypercar' regulations, with its WEC assault starting in 2022

a month ago Motorsport 8 comments
Robots Could Perform Pit Stops In DTM's Vision For The Future Of Racing

Germany's legendary touring car championship, DTM, has outlined its vision of the future of the series - and robots will the the ones changing the tyres

a month ago Motorsport 34 comments
The BMW M2 CS Racing Is A Less Powerful, More Hardcore Version Of The Road Car

BMW's latest customer racing car is yours for €95,000 and available with different power outputs

a month ago Motorsport 7 comments
This Incredible 3.6sec, 338mph Dragster Run Is Record-Breaking

Brittany Force ran the fastest ever Top Fuel 1000-foot pass in Las Vegas at the weekend

a month ago Motorsport 12 comments
Here's How Badass The 2021 F1 Cars Will Look

Formula 1's much-discussed rule changes for the 2021 season have finally been confirmed by the FIA - and given us a decent look at the design of the new cars

2 months ago Motorsport 16 comments
The Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo Is Maranello's Latest GT Racer

Ferrari has created an Evo version for its 488 racer, featuring a longer wheelbase and overhauled aero

2 months ago Motorsport 5 comments
Here's How You Have A Huge Crash Without Losing The Lead

Toby Price had a sizeable crash during last weekend's Stadium Super Trucks round, but styled it out to keep the lead

2 months ago Motorsport 3 comments
A Brief Aural History Of V12 Engines In Formula 1

Take a trip through the 12-cylinder engines of F1's past - and all of the brilliant noises that come with it

2 months ago Motorsport 3 comments
Say Hello To The Mazda 3 TCR And All Its Wings

Mazda has commissioned a racing version of its 3 hatchback, and it's eligible for 36 different championship

2 months ago Motorsport 17 comments
Feast Your Eyes On The Corvette C8 In Full Endurance Racing Spec

Get a load of the Corvette C8.R, the hard-nosed endurance racer born out of the brand new mid-engined American sports car

3 months ago Motorsport 32 comments
McLaren Is Going Back To Mercedes Power

The McLaren F1 team will end its contract with Renault and go back to Mercedes power in 2021

3 months ago Motorsport 6 comments
Sebastian Vettel Wins First F1 Race In 392 Days

Tyres and safety cars dominated an intriguing Singapore Grand Prix which saw Sebastian Vettel redeem himself with a quality drive to take his first win in more than a year

3 months ago Motorsport 3 comments
The Glickenhaus SCG 007 Will Take On The Le Mans Hypercar Class

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus has released new renders of the car it'll field in the WEC's new hypercar class, of which there'll be a run of road-legal versions

3 months ago Motorsport 15 comments

