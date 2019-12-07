Motorsport

Sign in to your Car Throttle accountContinue with Facebook
Somewhere out there could be a parallel universe where the 2019 F1 season happened exactly as it did, but without Mercedes. We've imagined how exactly such a season might have played out
Having a new Formula 1 branded perfume is one thing, but having to pay four figures for a special edition bottle is quite another
Peugeot is the latest manufacturer to be tempted back to Le Mans thanks to the new 'hypercar' regulations, with its WEC assault starting in 2022
Germany's legendary touring car championship, DTM, has outlined its vision of the future of the series - and robots will the the ones changing the tyres
BMW's latest customer racing car is yours for €95,000 and available with different power outputs
Brittany Force ran the fastest ever Top Fuel 1000-foot pass in Las Vegas at the weekend
Formula 1's much-discussed rule changes for the 2021 season have finally been confirmed by the FIA - and given us a decent look at the design of the new cars
Ferrari has created an Evo version for its 488 racer, featuring a longer wheelbase and overhauled aero
Toby Price had a sizeable crash during last weekend's Stadium Super Trucks round, but styled it out to keep the lead
Take a trip through the 12-cylinder engines of F1's past - and all of the brilliant noises that come with it
Mazda has commissioned a racing version of its 3 hatchback, and it's eligible for 36 different championship
Get a load of the Corvette C8.R, the hard-nosed endurance racer born out of the brand new mid-engined American sports car
The McLaren F1 team will end its contract with Renault and go back to Mercedes power in 2021
Tyres and safety cars dominated an intriguing Singapore Grand Prix which saw Sebastian Vettel redeem himself with a quality drive to take his first win in more than a year
Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus has released new renders of the car it'll field in the WEC's new hypercar class, of which there'll be a run of road-legal versions