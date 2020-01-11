You Can Buy An Aston Martin DBS For The Price Of A Porsche 718 Cayman S
Never mind dropping to four cylinders for your sub-£60,000 sports car kicks; let’s talk about upgrading to 12 courtesy of an immaculate Aston Martin DBS
There’s never been a better time to have the money and desire for a car in the £60,000 sports car bracket. The choice is broader than ever, from the Alpine A110 (with lots of change for options) to the new Toyota Supra and the benchmark 718 Porsche Cayman S.
But thanks to the wonders of depreciation, there’s another option; an option that neither lumps you with a ‘necessary’ four-cylinder engine nor borrows a six-pot (however good) from another brand’s pockets. Welcome to the £58,000 Aston Martin DBS, which we found after being inspired by news that the Gaydon-based merchants of suave really will build an open-cockpit, long-nosed V12 Speedster.
That’s right: for about the same price as a Cayman S with some customary options – PASM, metallic paint, Sport Chrono and 911 wheels – you could have a modern classic British sports GT with an orchestral V12 and more head-turning charm than you can wave your Insta-whatsit at. The DBS was an evolution of the DB9, adding a sharper edge and a thousand small refinements that added up to a big leap overall.
Under that effortlessly graceful bonnet is a 6.0-litre V12 that plays the gods’ own music. You get a modest-sounding 510bhp and 420lb ft, the redline sits at 6900rpm and torque doesn’t crest until 5750rpm, so this is a creamy V12 that wants to be worked. The dazzling spectrum of sonic rewards mean you won’t want to go easy on it anyway. Autobahn maximum is 191mph and it’ll get to 100mph from rest in 8.7 seconds. It’s plenty quick enough.
This one is also a very classy spec. Midnight Blue paint sits over full black leather. No one with taste and/or subtlety would ever get tired of it. After all, a car as handsome as its original buyer’s bank balance – it cost over £180,000 plus options – doesn’t need to dress in vibrant clothes. The flashes of yellow brake calipers behind the gun-metal 10-double-spoke wheels are just enough of an accent to make the whole thing perfect.
Impressively, the car’s amazing cosmetic condition comes despite some 97,000 miles having been covered. We doff our Internet caps to the owners for actually using it as Aston intended. There’s a full-body paint protection film that has kept stone chips and tar at bay; useful when most of the panels directly facing the road’s gritty hazards are carbonfibre.
It’s for sale at Aston Martin’s main dealer in Leeds, for £57,990. Lower-mileage ones aren’t much more but this one seems particularly well cared for. It’s not usual for a main dealer to take stock with so many miles, so that’s encouraging.
The dealer will give you a 12-month unlimited-mileage warranty on top of an independently certified history for the car. Presumably it’s also very shiny in the showroom, if that launches your rocket. A lighter, lither Cayman might be a better bet for a B-road, but it would take a heart of granite and lithium-ion not to quiver a little at the thought of owning this. The DBS is beauty and beast in perfect balance.
