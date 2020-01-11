You Can Buy An Aston Martin DBS For The Price Of A Porsche 718 Cayman S

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

There’s never been a better time to have the money and desire for a car in the £60,000 sports car bracket. The choice is broader than ever, from the Alpine A110 (with lots of change for options) to the new Toyota Supra and the benchmark 718 Porsche Cayman S. But thanks to the wonders of depreciation, there’s another option; an option that neither lumps you with a ‘necessary’ four-cylinder engine nor borrows a six-pot (however good) from another brand’s pockets. Welcome to the £58,000 Aston Martin DBS, which we found after being inspired by news that the Gaydon-based merchants of suave really will build an open-cockpit, long-nosed V12 Speedster.

That’s right: for about the same price as a Cayman S with some customary options – PASM, metallic paint, Sport Chrono and 911 wheels – you could have a modern classic British sports GT with an orchestral V12 and more head-turning charm than you can wave your Insta-whatsit at. The DBS was an evolution of the DB9, adding a sharper edge and a thousand small refinements that added up to a big leap overall. Under that effortlessly graceful bonnet is a 6.0-litre V12 that plays the gods’ own music. You get a modest-sounding 510bhp and 420lb ft, the redline sits at 6900rpm and torque doesn’t crest until 5750rpm, so this is a creamy V12 that wants to be worked. The dazzling spectrum of sonic rewards mean you won’t want to go easy on it anyway. Autobahn maximum is 191mph and it’ll get to 100mph from rest in 8.7 seconds. It’s plenty quick enough.

This one is also a very classy spec. Midnight Blue paint sits over full black leather. No one with taste and/or subtlety would ever get tired of it. After all, a car as handsome as its original buyer’s bank balance – it cost over £180,000 plus options – doesn’t need to dress in vibrant clothes. The flashes of yellow brake calipers behind the gun-metal 10-double-spoke wheels are just enough of an accent to make the whole thing perfect. Impressively, the car’s amazing cosmetic condition comes despite some 97,000 miles having been covered. We doff our Internet caps to the owners for actually using it as Aston intended. There’s a full-body paint protection film that has kept stone chips and tar at bay; useful when most of the panels directly facing the road’s gritty hazards are carbonfibre.