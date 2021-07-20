How Much Will This 7000-Mile Toyota Supra Manual Sell For?

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

There seems to be no limit to what people will pay for certain ‘90s Japanese performance cars. A Mitsubishi Evo XI TME on the company’s UK heritage fleet sold for six figures recently, and a Subaru Impreza 22B reached £171,000 in the last few months. The market gets a bit silly when a Japanese icon comes up for auction, so brace yourself to cry a little bit when this Supra listing on Bring A Trailer ends in a few days time.

It features the sought after twin-turbo 3.0-litre 2JZ-GTE engine, and has a six-speed manual gearbox. In other words, absolute Supra perfection, and the combination that all potential Supra buyers really want. Adding further fuel to the fire is that it looks absolutely stock. Combine that with incredibly low mileage - just 7,000 or so from new - and this has all the markers of something that might smash an auction record. It’s a one-owner car with full service history, a present owner’s manual and a clean report from Carfax, so it’s clear this car has been cherished.

The Renaissance Red paint looks as good as when it left the factory in 1995, as does the ivory leather upholstery - although neither is really surprising given the super-low mileage. It features the classic Supra wing and alloys, plus climate control, all-round disc brakes and a radio with both CD and cassette players. If you’ve got five minutes we’d urge you to take a look through the extensive photo gallery, to check out one of the best-kept Toyota Supras we’ve ever seen. It’s all our Gran Turismo dreams rolled into one.