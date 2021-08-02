Win A Hyundai i20 N Worth £25,545

The long-awaited Hyundai i20 N is finally here, and if you’re keen to get this car in your garage then you could be in luck - Car Throttle readers are in with a chance of winning a brand new i20 N in Polar White!

Inspired by Hyundai’s WRC rally car, the i20 N is powered by a 1.6-litre inline-four turbo engine, producing an impressive 202bhp between 5500 and 6000rpm. It hits a swift top speed of 142mph, and goes from 0-62mph in just 6.2 seconds.

And if that wasn’t impressive enough, the I20 N recently won the coveted Hot Hatch of the Year prize at our sister title Auto Express’s 2021 New Car Awards. We also thought it was pretty damn great when we drove it for the first time a few months ago.

Fancy being in with a chance of winning one? All you need to do is fill out the form below before the competition closing date of 4 October 2021, hit submit then we’ll notify you if you’ve been successful.

Full terms and conditions are viewable from the form below, and a spec sheet of the i20 N prize car is here.