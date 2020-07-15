Why The 'Fastback' Polestar 2 Has An Oddly Tall Ride Height

The Polestar 2 isn’t an easy car to classify. Although it has a saloon-like three-box shape, it has a big hatchback boot opening. The electric vehicle also rides quite high, and has an elevated driving position, but doesn’t have a lofty ceiling like a crossover.

Polestar refers to it as a ‘fastback’, which is all well and good, but why does it sit tall like one of parent company Volvo’s Cross Country models? As explained to us during a Q&A session at the socially-distanced UK launch event for the car, there isn’t one reason.

The packaging constraints involved with having a load of battery cells under the floor are a factor, a problem Porsche solves with the Taycan using ‘foot garages’ - gaps in the pack to sit the occupants lower. The 2 has a similar feature, although this is only for passengers in the back.