Wheeler Dealers Is Returning To The UK, Ant Anstead To Depart

After six years based in the USA, Wheeler Dealers is returning to its homeland. Host Mike Brewer has confirmed series 17 will be filmed in the UK at a workshop near Bicester Heritage, with the move triggering a mechanic change.

Ant Anstead, who replaced Edd China in 2017, will no longer be a series regular. Having put down roots in the US, he’s decided to remain there, “to be close to family and concentrate on his new TV projects”. He will, however, be “popping in” to the new UK workshop from time to time.

Anstead’s replacement is Marc ‘Elvis’ Priestley, a former McLaren Formula 1 mechanic turned TV presenter who’s already starred in Wheeler Dealers: Dream Car.