Wheel Manufacturer BBS Has Gone Bankrupt

2020 was supposed to be a year of celebration for BBS, with the German wheel manufacturer celebrating its 50th anniversary. Instead, BBS Kraftfahrzeugtechnik finds itself filing for insolvency.

In a press release (translated by Google), the company blamed the “sudden omission of confirmed payments,” adding that the “situation deteriorated further due to the Corona-lockdown which led to a temporary shutdown of the production at both BBS plants”.

Thomas Oberle and Marc-Philippe Hornung have been appointed as insolvency administrators. Both men are said to be experienced in this field, with Oberle having served as insolvency administrator for the company’s previous guise BBS International GmbH in 2011. That followed financial trouble for the firm back in 2007, making this latest development the third time BBS has gone bust.