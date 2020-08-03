What's The Best Tyre For A 'Normal' Car?

While testing enormously expensive, super-sticky track tyres looks like a whole lot of fun, it’s not especially relevant for many folks. Perhaps that’s why Jon Benson of Tyre Reviews has followed up his test of three such boots from Michelin, Goodyear and Pirelli with something more for the people.

Benson shod a bog-standard VW Golf VII in so many different tyres, we’ll have to list them in bullet-point form. On test was: