What Works Best In Snow: RWD And Winter Tyres, Or 4WD And All-Seasons?

In the UK, where heavy snow is an infrequent occurrence, people all too often assume all or four-wheel drive will make them invincible during harsh winter conditions. Tyre Reviews effectively showed the issue with this thinking last year, by running a two-wheel drive BMW X1 on winter tyres against an all-wheel drive version running summer boots.

The winter-shod front-driven X1 bested its 4WD counterpart convincingly, but some YouTube commenters had a follow-up question - what if you swapped those summer tyres for US-market ‘all-seasons’? Jon Benson of Tyre Reviews has since found out, using a pair of VW Amaroks - which handily have a switchable four-wheel drive system - plus General Grabber Arctic (winter) and HTS60 (all-season) shoes.