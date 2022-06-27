or register
Charlie Harvey profile picture Charlie Harvey 6 hours ago
News

Watch: The McMurtry Speirling Thunders Through Goodwood FoS, Smashing Hillclimb Record

Volkswagen ID.R’s previous hill climb record smashed by McMurtry Speirling fan car

Remind me later
Watch: The McMurtry Speirling Thunders Through Goodwood FoS, Smashing Hillclimb Record - News

The McMurtry Speirling fan car broke the Goodwood Festival of Speed hillclimb record on the weekend with a ridiculously quick 39.08 second run. It has dethroned the Volkswagen ID.R which had itself beaten a 20-year-old record with a 39.9-second run in 2019. Ex-Formula 1 driver Max Chilton was at the helm of the McMurtry Speirling when it set its record-breaking time.

Watch Chilton set the record in the video below and you’ll be forgiven for thinking you’re watching it in fast-forward. The combination of the McMurtry’s awesome power, light weight, superhuman reaction speeds of its ex-Formula 1 driver, not to mention the other-worldly sounds coming from the fan car make the run one of the most exciting yet.

The tiny McMurtry Speirling has been specifically designed for hillclimb conditions and uses a 60kWh battery and two electric motors to send up to 1000bhp to the rear wheels. Despite its hefty power pack, its carbonfibre monocoque chassis helps it come in at just under 1000kg, for a near 1:1 power-to-weight ratio.

Youtube/GoodwoodRRC

The real star of the show, however, is the McMurtry’s twin fan downforce system, which supplies the car with over 2000kg of downforce from a standstill. While the 150mph top speed may sound slow, this allows for shorter gearing which makes it the perfect hillclimb monster, given it can go from 0-60mph in just 1.5 seconds. So strong is the force sucking the Speirling to the road that a rooster tail of dust made its Goodwood runs even more spectacular for the Festival of Speed’s stunned crowds.

The McMurtry car is fittingly called the ‘Speirling’, meaning thunderstorm in Irish Gaelic. With its powerful fan system that could probably pull clouds in from all directions, and the awe-inspiring boom it makes as it thunders past, there’s no question as to how it got the name. It sounds unlike any other electric car, or electric supercar for that matter, that we’ve ever heard.

It looks fairly unusual, with striking jagged, aggressive shapes reminiscent of a pint-sized Batmobile and wheels so big by contrast they make the Speirling look like a Hot Wheels car. Regardless of its size, though, the McMurtry Speirling fan car has left an undeniably huge mark on automotive history at Goodwood 2022.

0 comments

Recommended News Germany Is Refusing To Ban The Sale Of ICE Vehicles By 2035 – Could The Combustion Engine Live On... Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News The Veloqx Fangio Is A Ferrari F12 In A Scary Suit News New Mercedes-AMG C63 Produces 670bhp From A Hybrid Four-Cylinder Powertrain News Weismann Thunderball Is The 671bhp Tesla Roadster You Can Actually Buy News UK’s Fastest Toyota GR Yaris Packs 500bhp And Nissan GT-R Brakes News This Multi-Million Dollar Collection Of Supercars Was Wrecked By Florida Floods News Alpine Pays Tribute To F1 Miami Grand Prix With Two Neon A110s News This Off-Road BMW Z3 Is Your Chance To Own A Globe-Trotting Hero News A Ship Carrying $400m Cargo Of Porsches, Bentleys And More Is Still On Fire

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or