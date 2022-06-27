Watch: The McMurtry Speirling Thunders Through Goodwood FoS, Smashing Hillclimb Record

The McMurtry Speirling fan car broke the Goodwood Festival of Speed hillclimb record on the weekend with a ridiculously quick 39.08 second run. It has dethroned the Volkswagen ID.R which had itself beaten a 20-year-old record with a 39.9-second run in 2019. Ex-Formula 1 driver Max Chilton was at the helm of the McMurtry Speirling when it set its record-breaking time.

Watch Chilton set the record in the video below and you’ll be forgiven for thinking you’re watching it in fast-forward. The combination of the McMurtry’s awesome power, light weight, superhuman reaction speeds of its ex-Formula 1 driver, not to mention the other-worldly sounds coming from the fan car make the run one of the most exciting yet.

The tiny McMurtry Speirling has been specifically designed for hillclimb conditions and uses a 60kWh battery and two electric motors to send up to 1000bhp to the rear wheels. Despite its hefty power pack, its carbonfibre monocoque chassis helps it come in at just under 1000kg, for a near 1:1 power-to-weight ratio.