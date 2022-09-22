Watch The Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato Off-Road Supercar Frolic In The Sand

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

We doubt this is the last Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato teaser we’ll see, but at this point the off-road supercar has pretty much been unveiled. There’s just some creative lighting and the lightest of light camouflages to stop us appreciating Lambo’s full vision. The sooner it’s fully unwrapped the better, as we still can’t quite believe that the 2019 concept car has actually made it to production. Lamborghini is now essentially an SUV company, given that the Urus is by far the biggest seller. The Urus’ popularity seems to have rubbed off on the Sterrato, which has chunky body cladding, a raised ride height and even the option of roof bars. We’d have ours with the bars, please and thank you.

In this latest teaser video, the Sterrato allows a last-minute beach foray. It looks like it offers impressive off-road capability, with sand posing no problem. It also looks bloody good fun. A previous video showed the Sterrato competing against a bike like some classic Top Gear challenge or fantasy showcase event from Forza Horizon, except it’s for real. There’s something so alluring about hearing that 631bhp V10 engine scream through the countryside with all four wheels kicking up dust from the dirt track. The concept car sat 47 millimetres higher off the ground than the Huracán Evo on which it was based, and the production version of the Sterrato appears to sit quite similarly to the one-off model. It has unique 20-inch alloy wheels and a wider track on the front and rear.

We’d imagine the LDVI (Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata) four-wheel-drive system will be reworked for off-road use like in the concept model, and that the suspension will be tougher to withstand more unpredictable surfaces. In fact, the Huracán Sterrato production car doesn’t seem to differ too much to the concept much at all – it’s cool to see a manufacturer bringing some of its concept car’s wildest features to the market.

The Lambo’s also kitted out with a couple of extra lights up front and a roof scoop, which both look pretty awesome. The air intakes, rear louvres and bumpers have been slightly redesigned, too, and it appears as though the Sterrato features extra underbody protection. There’s no official announcement on pricing, as of yet, and the Huracán Sterrato could be the V10 supercar’s celebratory swansong, with Lamborghini set to replace it with a plug-in based powertrain.