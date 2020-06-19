Watch The BMW M2 CS Belt Out A 718 Cayman GT4-Beating Lap At Hockenheim

The BMW M2 CS is a rather potent little package. With M4 power, Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres and various weight-saving measures, we’ve been expecting quite the fighter.

However, it is still just a jumped-up version of a coupe you can also buy with a low-powered diesel engine, so to see the CS lap faster than the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 - a sports car built from the ground up - is quite the surprise.