Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 6 hours ago 0
News

Watch The BMW M2 CS Belt Out A 718 Cayman GT4-Beating Lap At Hockenheim

Sport Auto's Christian Gebhardt hustled the new M2 CS around Hockenheim almost as quickly as an M5 Competition

The BMW M2 CS is a rather potent little package. With M4 power, Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres and various weight-saving measures, we’ve been expecting quite the fighter.

However, it is still just a jumped-up version of a coupe you can also buy with a low-powered diesel engine, so to see the CS lap faster than the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 - a sports car built from the ground up - is quite the surprise.

The M2 CS may have the edge in terms of power, but the Cayman is significantly lighter, quite a bit lower, and has the ideal mid-engine layout. Regardless, the M2 pipped it by two tenths with Sport Auto’s Christian Gebhardt at the wheel for a fast lap of Hockenheim. The 1min 54.8sec effort was also just sixth tenths away from the time set by an M5 Competition, and four-tenths faster than an Audi R8 Spyder Performance.

As a bonus, we also get to see the new €95,000 M2 CS Racing comfortably beat all of the above, setting a 1min 52.5sec lap.

Enjoy…

