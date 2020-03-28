Watch The Bloodhound LSR 'Drag Race' A Bugatti Chiron And An F1 Car

After hitting 628mph during testing last year, Bloodhound LSR has proven itself to be enormously fast. But with a Rolls-Royce EJ200 fighter jet engine providing the main source of thrust (later to be supplemented by a Nammo rocket), the way it gathers speed is very different to say, a hypercar.

The best way to demonstrate this would be a drag race, but the Kalahari desert isn’t exactly the optimal place to run something that not built to challenge land speed records. As such, the Bloodhound team decided instead to ‘virtually’ drag race the LSR with a Bugatti Chiron, a Formula 1 car and a ‘standard road car’.