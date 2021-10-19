Watch 'Retired' V6, V8 And V8 Single-Seaters Make A Lovely Racket At Monza

We’ve had eight seasons to get used to the noise of F1’s hybrid powertrains. The disappointment of these 1.6-litre V6 units during the early days feels like a long time ago, and thanks to some epic racing in the 2020 and 2021 seasons, it feels like most are over the issue of a lesser aural spectacle. And yet, occasionally a video like this pops up to make us pine for the good ol’ days.

See also: All Anyone Could Talk About At The Abu Dhabi GP Was Alonso’s V10 Demo Run

It contains footage from the BOSS GP series at Monza circuit (by the looks of it a practice or qualifying session) shot earlier this month. The name stands for ‘Big Open Single Seaters’, and it’s a broad church of a series, catering for stuff from F1 and other formula series too.