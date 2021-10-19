Watch 'Retired' V6, V8 And V8 Single-Seaters Make A Lovely Racket At Monza
This footage from the BOSS GP series features an eclectic mix of single-seater racing cars from the past, all producing very lovely noises
We’ve had eight seasons to get used to the noise of F1’s hybrid powertrains. The disappointment of these 1.6-litre V6 units during the early days feels like a long time ago, and thanks to some epic racing in the 2020 and 2021 seasons, it feels like most are over the issue of a lesser aural spectacle. And yet, occasionally a video like this pops up to make us pine for the good ol’ days.
See also: All Anyone Could Talk About At The Abu Dhabi GP Was Alonso’s V10 Demo Run
It contains footage from the BOSS GP series at Monza circuit (by the looks of it a practice or qualifying session) shot earlier this month. The name stands for ‘Big Open Single Seaters’, and it’s a broad church of a series, catering for stuff from F1 and other formula series too.
From F1 we have a Benetton B197 from the 1997 season with its 3.0-litre Renault V10 switched for a 4.2-litre Judd engine of the same configuration, a Toro Rosso STR1 packing a Cosworth V10, and the team’s later STR3 F1 with a Ferrari 2.4-litre V8. There are Dallara GP2 cars from 2005, 2008 and 2011 all powered by a 4.0-litre Mecachrome/Renault 4.0-litre V8, a Dallara World Series car with a Zytek V8, and finally a Lola T96/50 F3000 car using an Alfa Romeo V6.
A diverse range of power plants, then. All together and one track, they make for a spectacular cacophony of internal combustion.
0 comments