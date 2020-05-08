Watch As A Ferrari 812 Superfast Is Given A Mid-Engine Conversion In Photoshop
'TheSketchMonkey' has put out a video showing the process that went into creating a virtual mid-engined 812
Ferrari hasn’t had a non-limited, mid-engined 12-cylinder supercar since the Testarossa went out of production way back in 1996. Since then, if you’ve wanted a mid-ship 12-pot, it had to involve something more of the hypercar variety, like an Enzo or LaFerrari.
The modern, indirect successor to the Testarossa is the 812 Superfast, but what if Ferrari had stayed true to the car’s routes and stuck that 6.5-litre V12 in the middle?
That’s what TheSketchMonkey decided to find out, and thanks to a YouTube video, we’re able to see how he did it, and an explanation of the thought process that went into his design.
What do you think of the results?
