Watch As A Ferrari 812 Superfast Is Given A Mid-Engine Conversion In Photoshop

Ferrari hasn’t had a non-limited, mid-engined 12-cylinder supercar since the Testarossa went out of production way back in 1996. Since then, if you’ve wanted a mid-ship 12-pot, it had to involve something more of the hypercar variety, like an Enzo or LaFerrari.

The modern, indirect successor to the Testarossa is the 812 Superfast, but what if Ferrari had stayed true to the car’s routes and stuck that 6.5-litre V12 in the middle?