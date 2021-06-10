Watch And Try Not To Weep As Three Ferraris Crash Into Each Other

The CF Charities Super Car Show in Philadelphia last Sunday took a crashy turn. The event was billed by organisers as having a “police escorted ride” travelling “through Philly for a 5-mile tour,” and it appears to have been during this part that things went rather wrong.

Apparently filmed from a McLaren 600LT, we see part of a high-speed drive on the Vine Street Expressway via some potato-spec footage. The driver of a black Ferrari 488 isn’t hanging about, and is caught out by slower moving traffic up ahead.

The attempted evasive manoeuvre doesn’t go well, with the car hitting a 488 Pista, a 458 and the vehicle of someone not involved in the event. All came to a mangled rest in a tunnel.