Watch A Toyota GR Supra Autonomously Drift In The Name of Safety

About a year ago, the Toyota Research Institute (TRI) announced it was developing a special version of the GR Supra that was intended to drift all by itself. Fast forward to today, and it looks like the ‘A90’ has gotten pretty damn good at doing just that. In the above video, we see the car autonomously slide around obstacles on track in what TRI describes as a “world first”. There was a human behind the wheel to keep an eye on things, but their only interaction with the Supra was to flick the ‘Operate’ toggle switch to set the sequence in motion.

It’s a proper drift-spec GR Supra with obnoxious aero, a hydraulic handbrake, an abundance of steering angle and some unspecified engine modifications. But those aren’t the most important tweaks - nope, those are the acronyms. Are you ready? We have a dual antenna RTK-GNSS (real-time kinematic positioning - global navigation satellite system) aided INS (inertial navigation system), and an NMPC (nonlinear model predictive controllers) running an x86 processor. Data from all that stuff then informs the actions of the computer-controlled steering, throttle position, clutch engagement, sequential gearbox selection and individual wheel braking.

Look! No hands!