Watch A Stock McLaren 765LT Smash Out A 9.41sec Quarter-Mile

A 765LT wearing bog-standard Pirelli P Zero tyres has bettered its factory quarter-mile time, going faster than a Dodge Demon in the process

The McLaren 720S is known to be a spectacularly fast quarter-mile weapon, so it should come as no surprise that its 765LT big bro ups the straight-line ante nicely. With 755bhp it’s significantly more powerful, and also 80kg lighter, making for incredible standing quarter potential. Drag Times decided to find out just how fast it might be on the strip, first running a 9.47sec quarter-mile and later a 9.41, crossing the line at 150mph. In the process, the McLaren hit 60mph from rest in 2.1 seconds. 2.1!

The quarter-mile time comfortably beats the stock Dodge Challenger SRT Demon‘s 9.65sec factory figure, the fastest official time for a production car. It’s also one stock Demons have struggled to better or even match IRL. With that in mind, we the 765LT can be (unofficially) crowned as the fastest production car over a quarter-mile. You might think a 992 Porsche 911 Turbo S stands a chance of knocking Woking’s finest off its perch, but when tested over a quarter-mile by Car and Driver, it took 10.1 seconds to cover the benchmark, hitting 60mph in 2.2 seconds.