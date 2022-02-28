Watch A Mazda MX-5 Driver Charge Through A Snowstorm With The Top Down

As we’ve seen before, the kind of tyres a car wears is more important than drive layout when it comes to driving in the snow. So, we’d be happier in something like a rear-wheel drive sports car on winter tyres than an all-wheel drive SUV on summer boots. Extra care is still needed, of course, and if said car was a convertible, we’d sure as hell have the roof up.

One driver of an early Mazda MX-5 (we think an NA, although we can’t 100 per cent tell from the low-quality footage) was less than worried about driving to the conditions. They caught the eye of CBS Boston on Friday, captured in footage sent in by viewer Trent Spinney. The little Mazda was spotted charging down the snow-covered Route 2 near Templeton at a time the area was expected to receive around a foot of snowfall.