or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 10 hours ago 0
Nürburgring

Watch A GT3 Racing Driver Pull Off 54 Overtakes During One 'Ring Lap

This BMW M6 GT3 qualifying lap with David Pittard at the wheel is a real thrill to watch, with some nerve-wracking moments

Remind me later

As proven by the soggy and delayed 2020 running of the 24 Hours of Nurburgring a few weeks ago, multi-class races on the Nordschleife involves some spectacular overtakes. This video from David Pittard - who wrote a great piece explaining how to become a pro racer for Car Throttle many moons ago - shows just how many cars someone in a top-class car might pass in one sitting at such an event.

Shot at an NLS (formerly known as VLN) race on the 15.2-mile GP circuit/Nordschleife combined circuit earlier this year, it involves a qualifying lap in a BMW M6 GT3. Pittard was told over the team radio: “There is rain on the way David, put in a qualifying lap before it comes”. Naturally, the hammer came down, but the only trouble was, other teams had the same idea, meaning much of the 150-car grid was out on track.

CLENCH
CLENCH

During the lap that followed, Pittard overtook 54 cars while skillfully negotiating slower traffic and also nipping past a few GT3 machines. There are some sphincter-compacting moments, including one at around the 02:20 mark when two competitors are overtaken with the M6 running two wheels on the grass. Despite all the traffic, the lap was good enough to snatch fifth on the grid.

0 comments

Recommended car throttle shop  Worldwide Shipping In The CT Shop Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels Nürburgring M4 Undergoes Damage Assessment After Robert Kubica Does 36 'Ring Laps In It Nürburgring Watch The BMW M8 Smash Out A 7min 32sec Nurburgring Lap Nürburgring Prepare For 12 Minutes Of Buttock-Clenching Nurburgring Near-Misses And Prangs

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or