WATCH: A Formula 1 Car Looks Insane Driving On Public Roads

Videos and tweets have surfaced online of a GP2 racer dressed up as a Ferrari F1 car driving illegally on the motorway in the Czech Republic

Doing the rounds on social media at the moment is a video of what appears to be a Ferrari F1 car driving on a Czech motorway. Just to be clear, though, it’s actually a GP2 race car made to look like a Schumacher-era Ferrari F1 car. Nonetheless, the low-slung, open-wheeled V8-powered car with no headlights or indicators is not road-legal. The mystery driver doesn’t seem fazed and casually drives it down the dual carriageway like it’s a completely normal thing to do. We’re not sure we’d have the balls to do that knowing what sort of high-performance equipment the Czech police is packing…

Youtube/Racing Clips

What’s even weirder about the open-wheel racing car sighting is that apart from a few squirts of the throttle here or there (where you get to hear that screaming, high-revving V8), the driver behaves himself on the roads for the most part. Still, it would be interesting to see how they’d tackle speed bumps if it came to it… It’s apparently not the first time the driver has taken their racecar out onto public roads – reports suggest it happened at least once before in 2019, but the police were unable to prove the suspect’s identity given they were wearing a helmet covering their face.